BTS teases an April 2020 tour with a chilling new photo and ARMY has a million questions

BTS is preparing to set the stage on fire with a tour in 2020. The K-Pop band teased their upcoming tour on Twitter and fans wants answers.

The year 2020 is yet to start and the ARMY is already making a countdown to April courtesy BTS. The K-Pop band has been laying low since their hiatus. While they have been performing at several events, including the 2019 Melon Music Awards and KIIS FM’s 2019 Jingle Ball in LA, the band last performed in Saudi Arabia a few months ago. However, it seems like the band is preparing to set the stage on fire with a new tour.

Big Hit Entertainment took to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet to tease a BTS tour in April. The tweet featured a picture of RM, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook's reflections on rippled water. The picture was shared with the caption, "April 2020. Stay tuned." The announcement caused a commotion on social media. While fans thanked the band for giving them a heads up about the tour, they had a slew of questions.

Several fans asked if the tour was a comeback or if it was a concert tour. There were also questions regarding the dates. "BUT LIKE DOES TOUR START IN APRIL? DO TICKETS GO ON SALE IN APRIL? IS THE OFFICIAL TOUR ANNOUNCED IN APRIL? WHAT DOES ALL THIS MEAN," a fan tweet read. "i hope it’s not an APRIL FOOL," another fan wondered.

Regardless of the questions, fans are pretty excited about the announcement. Check out a few reactions below:

Wait a minute is that the name of the new album or the advertising a new Tour — Bts Fake Love (@BtsFake25688795) December 24, 2019

Like are you talking 2mins? 2hrs? Or like 2days???? — K.AY (@AesopsFableFly) December 24, 2019

SHUT UP I STILL DONT UNDERSTAND WHAT THIS IS ALL ABOUT ITS LITERALLY 4AM I REPEAT 4AM AND IM SUPPOSED TO BE SLEEPING BUT I CANT CAUSE WTFFFF SOMEONE GIVE ME ANSWERS PLEASE IM BEGGING — rara 라라 (@bangwoolforlife) December 24, 2019

The facts that we are losing it right now I'm literally shaking. My bank account is already crying — JinWorldisHeaven_BTS-BornToShine (Slow) (@DorvalKeisha) December 24, 2019

What are your thoughts on BTS' tease of an April 2020 tour? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

