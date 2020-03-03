BTS: These videos of a grandmother and a baby being Jimin bias prove age is just a number; WATCH

There are two videos of ARMY members going viral for their love for Jimin. While the grandmother spoke about how ChimChim was her favourite, a six-month-old baby was seen being soothed by the BTS member's soulful vocals in Serendipity.

ARMY is a fandom that is larger than life! The age bracket of being a member of ARMY can range from small children to even grandmoms and grandfathers! BTS, in general, has had a major impact not just in South Korea, but it's their global takeover in seven years that has catapulted their success to a new high. With Map of the Soul: 7's initial success (whether it be the YouTube numbers, streaming records to making it to #1 in the Billboard 200 charts), there really is no stopping the Bangtan Boys!

When it comes to the age groups, a certain viral video of a six-month-old baby being a Jimin bias has our attention. In the video, we see the baby crying and as soon as she listens to ChimChim's gorgeous vocals in Serendipity, she calms down and seems to be bopping along to the sweet track. Then, there was another video of the oldest ARMY member, who has professed her love for BTS over time. However, this video, in particular, sees the grandmother hospitalised and confessing her bias being Jimin. "My favourite is Jimin, I think he's adorable," she gushes.

Watch the videos of the oldest and youngest ARMY member being Jimin bias and proving that age is just a number below:

Y'll I found the youngest army in this fandom and she's a jimin bias.

pic.twitter.com/thGsJma0jZ — BTS HISTORY⁷ (@BTS_History613) February 28, 2020

y'll I found the Oldest army in this fandom and same with the baby she's also a jimin bias. ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ jimin dominating both genders and ages from this 6 months old baby to this grandma#iHeartAwards #BoyWithLuv#BestMusicVideo @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/s4HSgH1ob9 https://t.co/g1218dt7fS — BTS HISTORY⁷ (@BTS_History613) March 2, 2020

Let's face it! No matter what age or gender you are, we all love our ChimChim to bits!

Meanwhile, Jimin has another reason to celebrate as his solo song from MOTS: 7, Filter stands tall and proud at #87 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

