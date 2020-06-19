BTS tops Oricon Album Sales Chart for 2020 1st half; 1st foreign artist to achieve feat since Michael Jackson

It was 36 years ago, when Michael Jackson topped the Oricon Album Sales chart with his iconic album, Thriller, in 1984. BTS has managed to become the first foreign artist since MJ to top the Japanese music chart with Map of the Soul: 7. Read below for more details.

2020 began on a very bright note for BTS as Map of the Soul: 7 reached newer heights than even Map of the Soul: Persona. In the US, not only did MOTS: 7 debut at #1 on Billboard 200 and sold 500,000 copies but the title song, ON, gained BTS their first spot on the Top 5 of Billboard Hot 100 at #5. Now, there is some more good news as Map of the Soul:7 managed to break a 36-year record in Japan.

On June 19, it was revealed that BTS has topped Oricon's Album Sales chart in the first half of 2020 with Map of the Soul: 7 as it sold 429,000 copies in Japan. In comparison, MOTS: Persona ranked at #3 on Oricon's Album Sales chart in the first half of 2019. What is so monumental about BTS' latest achievement is the fact that they are the first foreign artist in 36 years to top the Japanese music chart after Michael Jackson, who topped the chart in 1984 with his iconic album, Thriller.

Earlier, MOTS: 7 also topped Oricon's Daily Albums chart, Weekly Albums chart and Monthly Albums chart when it released on February 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, with the lead single, Stay Gold, dropping today, i.e. June 19, 2020. Map of the Soul: The Journey, which is scheduled to release on July 15, 2020, also features a ballad titled Your Eyes Tell, which has been produced by Jungkook.

