BTS, TXT & Lee Hyun united for Big Hit’s 15th anniversary family photos and the internet couldn't handle it

Big Hit Entertainment recently marked its 15th anniversary with the help of BTS, Tomorrow x Together and Lee Hyun. The artists came together for a stunning photoshoot. Check out the photos below.

South Korean agency Big Hit Entertainment, which manages the phenomenal BTS among many other K-Pop bands, turns 15 this month. To celebrate the special occasion (and basically break the internet), Big Hit decided to bring together three brands from their house together in one frame. The media agency united BTS, Tomorrow x Together and agencies' solo artist Lee Hyun under one roof and placed a camera for an amazing photoshoot. As a result, fans were left with something to drool over for a while.

"Big Hit Entertainment 15th Anniversary! Big Hit Entertainment is celebrating its 15th anniversary. In 2020, Big Hit Entertainment will become a company that can comfort and move you with music," the agency wrote on their Twitter handle as they shared the stunning pictures. South Korean artists dressed to kill.

The pictures see the singers pose for a series of shots, goofing around and just being adorable. Check out the photos below:

Following the release of the photos, BTS, TXT and Lee Hyun fans couldn't stop themselves from sharing their thoughts. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST FAMILY EVER. You did well through all these years. You're an example for all the entertainment companies all around the world. Thank you for your hardwork!" wrote a fan. "It's been 15 years ago and thanks to BigHit and the artists who brought the hearts of music lovers to each other. Thank you very much the fans were besides artists with difficulties, strenuous smiles and even happiness. Love 3000," another fan added.

Check out a few more reactions below:

Can you imagine how BTS felt so flustered in front of their leehyun sunbaenim& wanted to be good in front of him& be perfect ideals for their TXT hobbies

&how TXT felt also so flustered in front of their leehyun& BTS Sunbaenims and wanted to be good in front of them

I love them pic.twitter.com/v9UebHEuWG — Yoonmin city /BTSisComing (@YoonminLove14) February 1, 2020

THERE'S SO MANY HUSBAND TO CHOOSE FROM HELPpic.twitter.com/TbzsDCTbrp — iw (@gashinarv) February 1, 2020

What did you think of the photos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

