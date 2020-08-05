BTS unveil jam packed Dynamite promotion schedule; To perform new single at MTV VMAs 2020

BTS has a busy August 2020 ahead of them as they're going all out for the promotions of their new single Dynamite which drops on August 21. Check out the septet's jam-packed Dynamite promotion schedule below.

August 2020 is practically going to be a 'no breathing' zone for ARMY courtesy of BTS' jam-packed schedule. Besides treating us with a new variety show called In the SOOP BTS ver., we also have the septet's new single to look forward to. With upbeat vibes similar to their previous tracks like Mic Drop and Waste It On Me, the upcoming track has been titled Dynamite and will be in English. Before the highly-awaited single releases, there will be several teasers to look forward to.

BTS recently unveiled the promotion schedule of Dynamite and we could not be more excited! On August 11 at 12 am KST, we will be getting the first teaser photo of Dynamite followed by two others which will be unveiled on August 13 and August 16, both at 12 am KST. Then, on August 19 at 12 am KST, we'll be getting an exciting teaser for Dynamite Official MV. While Dynamite MV drops on August 21 along with the single release at 1 pm KST, we'll be having the traditional Countdown Live with the boys on YouTube at 12:30 pm KST on the same day as the song drops.

Moreover, August 21 will also have the Comeback Spot Live on V Live at 7 pm KST. If you thought that was all then you really don't know BTS! On August 22 at 6 am KST, the septet will be interviewed on MTV Fresh Out Live. On August 24 at 9 pm KST, the boys will be interviewed on NBC Today Show. On August 25 at 12 am KST, interestingly, we'll be getting an intriguing Dynamite MV (B-side).

Finally, as recently announced, BTS will be performing Dynamite at MTV VMAs 2020 and it will be the septet's first time ever performing at the award ceremony. We'll get to see the boys on August 31 at 9 am KST as we're sure they're going to tear the house down, even if it's an online performance.

Check out BTS' Dynamite Promotion Schedule below:

Meanwhile, BTS has been nominated for three awards at the MTV VMAs 2020. Firstly, they're up for Best Pop for the lead single of Map of the Soul: 7, On and are up against Halsey's You Should Be Sad, Jonas Brothers' What a Man Gotta Do, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo's Intentions, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and Taylor Swift's Lover.

They're also up for Best Choreography for On and will be competing with CNCO & Natti Natasha's Honey Boo, DaBaby's Bop, Dua Lipa's Physical, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and Normani's Motivation. Finally, when it comes to Best K-pop, BTS with On will be going toe-to-toe with (G)I-DLE's Oh My God, EXO's Obsession, Monsta X's Someone's Someone, Tomorrow X Together's 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away) and Red Velvet's Psycho.

Furthermore, during a recent OT7 V Live session when the boys first announced Dynamite, Jimin had candidly shared, "Yeah, things are rough around the country right now. We believe that this song will bring some energy to the listeners though. To be honest, we also felt kind of helpless and void after a lot of our plans unexpected fell apart. And we thought everyone else must feel the same. So we wanted to find a way to breakthrough this all. We said, 'How about we try something completely new?' That’s how this single came about."

"It’s going to be a fun and energetic one. We hope it helps ARMY feel charged and refreshed! We hope ARMY likes it," Jungkook had added.

ARMY is also gearing up for In the SOOP BTS ver. which is a healing trip for the septet as they spend a week in the woods reconnecting and spending quality time enjoying different hobbies. The first of eight episodes will air on JTBC in South Korea on August 19 and will be made available the next day on Weverse, with an additional 20 minutes (+60 minutes). The teasers that have come out so far see the boys indulging in some much-needed downtime away from their hectic work schedules.

