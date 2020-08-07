BTS unveils Dynamite filter for IG; ARMY goes gaga over RM's silver hair and are curious about V's hairstyle

To amp up the excitement for BTS' new single Dynamite that releases this month, the septet unveiled the exciting Dynamite filter for Instagram. ARMY started decoding the members' hairstyles especially RM's silver hair and were still left curious over V's mystery look hidden under a black fedora hat.

August is pretty much a jam-packed schedule for ARMY as they're gearing up for the release of BTS' new single which comes out this month. Titled Dynamite, the septet had earlier teased that the track is similar to the upbeat vibes of their previous hits Mic Drop and Waste It On Me. While there is still a couple of days before the song drops, ARMY is going to be treated with several teasers beforehand to amp up their excitement. It's indeed going to be a month to remember!

BTS recently unveiled the exciting Dynamite filter for Instagram by sharing selfies and videos of themselves along with the filter. Columbia Records' official Twitter handle shared the OT7 video in which we see some of the members' new looks. While Jin has already started showing off his light brown hair, Suga and J-Hope continue to have black locks. RM, V and Jimin have cleverly hidden their looks with two black fedora hats and a black beret. However, a little bit of Namjoon's hair colour popped up to be silver which had ARMY in a state of complete unrest. Who doesn't love Joon's royal avatar with the silver fox hairdo?! On the other hand, we see a tiny sliver of a possible blonde Jimin that has gotten us very excited as well.

That leaves us with Taehyung, who doesn't let a single strand of hair be revealed in his filter video which has ARMY going berserk trying to decode TaeTae's hairstyle.

Check out the BTS members trying out the Dynamite filter for Instagram below:

Check out how ARMY reacted to RM's silver hair and V's mystery hairstyle below:

joon with silver hair and retro comeback ... pic.twitter.com/GmR7MK2aYx — kass (@jeonbubbles) August 6, 2020

SILVER HAIR NAMJOON EVERYONE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. SILVER HAIR NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/Jm5nmml0SR — elle ’s su jackie day! (@eboyjeons) August 6, 2020

the way taehyung is working so hard on hiding his hair like ..... — (@yehbts) August 6, 2020

taehyung is still hiding his hair and all i can see is the mullet.... come on taehyung don’t be shy #FOURTHCOUNTDOWN pic.twitter.com/xzJPhDzR8T — vjinsus (@taehyungjd_) August 6, 2020

Are you excited for BTS' new single Dynamite? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS unveil jam packed Dynamite promotion schedule; To perform new single at MTV VMAs 2020

Dynamite drops on August 21, 2020. BTS will be performing for the first time ever at MTV VMAs 2020 as ARMY will get to see their Dynamite act.

Share your comment ×