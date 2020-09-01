BTS: V adds another video to our Taekook files with a clip of him troubling a sleepy Jungkook on his birthday

BTS singer Jungkook was all tired after a memorable birthday! V aka Taehyung shared a video of an adorable sleepy Kookie.

Jungkook is going to remember this birthday for years to come! The BTS singer not only rang in his 24th birthday today, September 1, but he also joined his fellow band members to celebrate their recently released song, Dynamite, debuting on the top of Billboard's Hot 100. The news of them topping the charts left fans and the members of the septet emotional. The members confessed sleeping late, followed by regrouping for a VLive to celebrate Kookie's birthday and then heading to the studio.

Now, V shared a clip to reveal that Kookie was exhausted after the overwhelming day. In the video shared on Twitter, a sleepyhead JK was resting on a chair while Taehyung attempted to trouble him and keep him awake. As per several fan translations, TaeTae asked the Still With You crooner, "Billboard No1 singer, are you sleepy?" while holding on to his cheeks. A tired JK replied, "yeah" before the Winter Bear singer prompted, "How much sleepy?" to which the singer added, "so much."

Taehyung went on to wish, "Jungkookie happy birthday to you..u?" and Jungkookie adorably responded, "Yeees, happy birthday. 1st on Billboard, congratulations! Congratulations, okay?". Taehyung shared the video with the caption, "Jungkook happy birthday?"

Earlier in the day, during the VLive, Jungkook thanked fans for all the love and wishes he received. "I received great birthday gifts a lot. I checked out lots of posts and I've found ARMYs prepared so many things for my birthday... and thank you for your bday wishes... so it makes me think it's a good thing I was born," he said, as per Soo Choi, a popular BTS ARMY member.

