BTS: V admires his Simpsons inspired painting gifted by ARMY after breaking PSY's record with Sweet Night

BTS member V took to Twitter to share a photo of himself admiring a framed painting of himself as a Simpsons character, which was painted by an ARMY member. Moreover, Taehyung's solo track, Sweet Night, also broke an iTunes record, which was previously held by PSY.

BTS has been busy bees, even during the quarantine period as ARMY are being well fed by the septet when it comes to delivering entertaining content to distract themselves from the harsh reality. Whether it be popping up on V Live or YouTube Live or even releasing mixtapes like Suga successfully did with D-2, ARMY for sure can't say that they're bored during the lockdown period. V aka Taehyung, who has been busy composing music for himself while also contributing to BTS' upcoming album as the visual director, gives fans company by replying to their Weverse posts and sharing photos and videos of himself on Twitter.

Recently, TaeTae took to BTS' official Twitter page and shared a handsome photo of himself, lazily sitting on a couch with PJs (To no one's surprise, the same PJs are now sold out, thanks to ARMY!) on. What's interesting about the snap is that V is seen admiring a painting of, well himself, in his Simpsons avatar. The avatar has been inspired by Taehyung's devilishly blue hair during the Boy With Luv era, along with the pink robe while holding a red rose in his hand. The sight is indeed so beautiful to look at that we can't blame TaeTae for taking Jin's advice, quite literally, of always loving oneself for their worldwide handsome face.

Check out V's tweet admiring ARMY's Simpson painting of himself below:

Taehyung tweeted, "Army painted me," along with a grinning face emoticon.

Let's all admire the beauty, i.e. TaeTae!

Moreover, V has a very big reason to celebrate as his solo track, Sweet Night, which is a part of Park Seo-joon's 2020 K-drama, Itaewon Class' OST, has helped him break a major iTunes record. With the #1 spot registered in 88 countries for Sweet Night, Taehyung has successfully surpassed PSY [Gangnam Style, 86 countries] as the Korean soloist with the most No. 1's on the iTunes Songs Chart.

