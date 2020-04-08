BTS: V adorably photobombs Jungkook and J Hope photoshoot has us asking, 'Oh Taehyung, why are you so cute?'

BTS singer V turns his goofball mode on and photobombs Jungkook and J-Hope's photoshoot. Check out the adorable video below.

As though there isn't enough proof that BTS singer V is a goofball, a new Bangtan Bomb video has given us a few more cherishable moments. The video was recorded during one of BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 concept photoshoots. In the video, BTS members RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V appear decked up and sitting in front of the camera for the shoot. The fun shoot began with Namjoon busy clicking selfies on one end of the studio floor while Kookie poses for the photographer.

As Kookie turns his game face on, Taehyung sneaks in behind the singer and starts photobombing. Jungkook was blissfully unaware of TaeTae's antics. As soon as Kookie realises, Taehyung makes a run and appears in front of the Bangtan Boy as though nothing happened. V goes on to inspire Jungkook to fool around with J-Hope during Hobi's shoot but eventually gives up. V walks to show the boys how to photobomb like a pro. Check out the adorable video below:

These Bantan Bombs and Run BTS episodes come as a saviour during the lockdown. Don't you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

V was also in the news lately for his dance video. The singer entertained the ARMY with a video of himself dancing to the tunes of Chainsmokers' Closer. The singer switched on the retro '50s prom style by Kenton Chen and replicated the video. Check out the video below:

While we are being treated to such interesting and hilarious content, BTS is preparing to release a new Japanese album. As per a South Korean news outlet, BTS is working on a few new Japanese songs. Read all about it here: BTS to drop a Japanese album in July; J Drama Spiral Labyrinth's OST Stay Gold to feature on the album?

