BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung leaves ARMY gasping for air as he flaunts his mullet hair in latest handsome selcas

BTS singer V caused a social media meltdown when he shared a couple of selcas with the ARMY. Kim Taehyung flaunted his new hairdo in the selfies.
Have mercy, Kim Taehyung! BTS member V leaving the ARMY breathless with his latest look. For the unversed, after hiding his new look for weeks, Taehyung revealed that he has coloured his hair into a mullet shade. The singer's new look was revealed during the Dynamite song promotions and became an instant hit among fans. ARMY couldn't stop raving about his new handsome look. Today, TaeTae gave fans a closer look at his good boy turned undeniably hot in his new selcas. 

The Sweet Night crooner took a couple of mirror selfies while the hairdresser added the final touches to his look. The Winter Bear hitmaker was seen sporting metallic suit in the photo. The singer's bracelets sneaked out of his sleeve in the selca. Tahyung shared the photos with the caption, "Hi Army" adding a smiley emoji at the end. 

Check out the photos below: 

Taehyung joined RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jimin to flaunt the new look. Is it safe to presume we will be treated to a Jungkook selca soon? While we hope that our wishes are fulfilled, the members' new look will be on complete display in their upcoming English song, Dynamite. 

The Bangtan Boys dropped the third teaser photo where the septet was seen at a diner set up. Fans noticed the menu placed behind the members while a sneak-peek of the song's name in the background. Read more about it here: BTS drops new Dynamite teaser photo and ARMY has several questions after spotting an Easter Egg

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

