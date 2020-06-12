BTS: V aka Taehyung beats Jin, Jungkook and 3 BLACKPINK members to be declared The Best Face in the World 2020

For the second consecutive year, BTS member V was declared The Best Face in the World 2020 by Starmometer. Moreover, Taehyung's BTS bandmates Jin and Jungkook claimed the #2 and #3 spots respectively.

BTS' popularity goes up by leaps and bounds on a day-to-day basis thanks to the members' charming personalities, addictive music and meaningful lyrics. V, in particular, has been garnering a lot of attention not just for his vocal range but also for his supremely handsome looks. A while back Starmometer had declared Taehyung as The Ultimate Asian Heartthrob for the third consecutive year which meant that the BTS member would be the first celebrity in the Starmometer's Hall of Fame.

Now, for some more good news, Starmometer has named TaeTae as The Best Face in the World 2020, making it the singer's second consecutive year to top the list. For the unversed, The Best Face in the World list ranks the best faces of celebrities from across the globe and based on fan engagement, the winner will be declared. Out of the Top 100, three men and three women will be chosen with the most likes and comments on the Instagram posts after which the six candidates will compete for the #1 rank through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Online Poll.

When it comes to V, the Inner Child singer got 1,705,681 votes to claim the first spot while his BTS bandmates Jin and Jungkook earned the #2 and #3 spots with 1,349,831 votes and 1,329,404 votes respectively. The crossover between Jin and Kookie was surprising as the My Time singer was mostly trailing behind Taehyung. However, Mr. Worldwide Handsome ended up coming in second place.

Rounding up the Top Six at the #4, #5 and #6 spots were BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo who got 1,006,496 votes, 557,722 votes and 513,436 votes respectively.

Congratulations, V! Your good boy looks totally deserves the title!

