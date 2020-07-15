BTS: V aka Taehyung dragged Dora The Explorer and the ARMY couldn't stop laughing

BTS singer V dragged Dora: The Explorer on Weverse recently. The singer's response left the ARMY in splits.

BTS member V was mood when he decided to drag Dora: The Explorer on Weverse recently. Taehyung is known to join the ARMY members' conversations on the platform. He recently also made the headlines for his "good night" conversation with Jimin on the platform. However, the ARMY did not expect TaeTae talking about Dora, leave alone calling her out. It all began when a fan shared a photo of the animated children's show on the platform and asked if anyone remembers the show.

As several fans chipped in to share their thoughts and memories of the show, V joined in to point out how the show asked rhetorical questions. "Dora the Explorer is a show with rhetorical questions, [she] let us choose answers then did what she wanted anyway," his comment read. For the unversed, the kids show attempts to interact with the viewers by asking questions. Viewers, especially children, are expected to respond to the screen. However, given the one-way communication, the pre-recorded episode ends up watching Dora do her thing.

His reaction left the ARMY in splits. Fans felt Dora The Explorer had it long coming. Check out a few reactions below:

why in the world was taehyung up at 5am dragging dora the explorer — ana⁷ (@sugasrm) July 13, 2020

Never thought i was going to witness the day when Kim Taehyung dragged Dora the explorer lmaooo https://t.co/6zyEWAOp3h — Dani (@Taes_KTH1) July 13, 2020

I can just picture taehyung getting fed up with dora repeatedly asking stupid questions only for her to answer them herself after — nadia (@innertaeyhung) July 13, 2020

dora: where is the map?

taehyung: where do you think it is? If you think hard enough you will find the answer — nadia (@innertaeyhung) July 13, 2020

LMFAAOOO "fixed answer cartoon" is taehyung shading dora?kfdsjkh i bet he was the type of person to snap at the tv screen dora: "where is it?"

tae: "BITCH IT'S FUCKING BEHIND YOUUUUU""

dora: "can you say the word "louder"

tae: BITCH BYE https://t.co/Ar6Jkzl30K — em (@DEFVJJONG) July 13, 2020

taehyung : *always talks about spreading love and happiness* also taehyung : Dora that bitch never considered other people's opinions — abbey⁷(@cloudskth) July 13, 2020

4AM Weverse, basically Jimin: I'm having a drink I hope you sleep well uwu

Taehyung: Dora ain't shit- — ari (@rainbootae) July 13, 2020

taehyung having an issue with the fact that dora the explorer's answers are prerecorded is absolutely hilarious and the best thing i have heard all day — grace⁷ (@strangeftnamgi) July 13, 2020

he attacked dora lmaoo — ani⁷ 108 ! (@tetesvoice) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, TaeTae made the headlines recently after he posted a picture with Wooga Squad member Peakboy. The Sweet Night crooner was seen sipping on a glass while Peakboy captured the two in the frame. V shared the photo on Twitter teasing the possibility of a collaboration. Read all about it in the link below.

