BTS: V aka Taehyung dragged Dora The Explorer and the ARMY couldn't stop laughing

BTS singer V dragged Dora: The Explorer on Weverse recently. The singer's response left the ARMY in splits.
BTS member V was mood when he decided to drag Dora: The Explorer on Weverse recently. Taehyung is known to join the ARMY members' conversations on the platform. He recently also made the headlines for his "good night" conversation with Jimin on the platform. However, the ARMY did not expect TaeTae talking about Dora, leave alone calling her out. It all began when a fan shared a photo of the animated children's show on the platform and asked if anyone remembers the show. 

As several fans chipped in to share their thoughts and memories of the show, V joined in to point out how the show asked rhetorical questions. "Dora the Explorer is a show with rhetorical questions, [she] let us choose answers then did what she wanted anyway," his comment read. For the unversed, the kids show attempts to interact with the viewers by asking questions. Viewers, especially children, are expected to respond to the screen. However, given the one-way communication, the pre-recorded episode ends up watching Dora do her thing. 

His reaction left the ARMY in splits. Fans felt Dora The Explorer had it long coming. Check out a few reactions below: 

Meanwhile, TaeTae made the headlines recently after he posted a picture with Wooga Squad member Peakboy. The Sweet Night crooner was seen sipping on a glass while Peakboy captured the two in the frame. V shared the photo on Twitter teasing the possibility of a collaboration. Read all about it in the link below. 

