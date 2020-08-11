  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: V aka Taehyung enjoys music in the middle of the lake; Jin & Suga take our breath away with their selcas

BTS members Jin, Suga and V had the ARMY gushing with their social media activities. While Taehyung shared a video, presumably recorded during BTS In the Soop's shoot, Seokjin and Yoongi shared new selcas.
17726 reads Mumbai
BTS: V aka Taehyung enjoys music in the middle of the lake; Jin & Suga take our breath away with their selcasBTS: V aka Taehyung enjoys music in the middle of the lake; Jin & Suga take our breath away with their selcas

The ARMY was treated to a new BTS In the Soop teaser today. The Bangtan Boys were seen cooking, playing games and boating in the lake beside their luxurious stay. Soon after the teaser released, BTS member V took to Weverse and dropped a video. In the video shared, Kim Taehyung was seen dressed in the yellow full-sleeved shirt and sported a red lifejacket, which was seen at the end of the In The Soop's new teaser. The singer was seen seated alone in the boat while listening to music. 

Fans revealed that TaeTae was listening to I Don't Want to Cry Any More, by Billie Holiday. The Sweet Night crooner gave fans a glimpse of the picturesque location while he enjoyed the music in the background. Taehyung shared the video with a smiley emoji on the interactive platform. Check out the video shared by one of the fans on Twitter here: 

While TaeTae gave us a glimpse of his mood from the In The Soop making, Jin and Suga dropped new selcas and took our breath away. The worldwide handsome reminded us that he truly deserves the title with his latest selfie. The singer flaunted his perfect hair and sported a crisp white shirt in the selfie. The Moon singer shared the picture with the caption, "Seokjining." 

On the other hand, Yoongi took sported a white round-neck tee while giving us a glimpse of his handsome face. The rapper shared the photo with the caption confessing that he was sleepy. 

Check out the photos below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: BTS In the SOOP: New teaser promises chaos, mess, food and many memorable moments featuring the Bangtan Boys

Credits :WeverseTwitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

good

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement