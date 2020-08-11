BTS: V aka Taehyung enjoys music in the middle of the lake; Jin & Suga take our breath away with their selcas

BTS members Jin, Suga and V had the ARMY gushing with their social media activities. While Taehyung shared a video, presumably recorded during BTS In the Soop's shoot, Seokjin and Yoongi shared new selcas.

The ARMY was treated to a new BTS In the Soop teaser today. The Bangtan Boys were seen cooking, playing games and boating in the lake beside their luxurious stay. Soon after the teaser released, BTS member V took to Weverse and dropped a video. In the video shared, Kim Taehyung was seen dressed in the yellow full-sleeved shirt and sported a red lifejacket, which was seen at the end of the In The Soop's new teaser. The singer was seen seated alone in the boat while listening to music.

Fans revealed that TaeTae was listening to I Don't Want to Cry Any More, by Billie Holiday. The Sweet Night crooner gave fans a glimpse of the picturesque location while he enjoyed the music in the background. Taehyung shared the video with a smiley emoji on the interactive platform. Check out the video shared by one of the fans on Twitter here:

While TaeTae gave us a glimpse of his mood from the In The Soop making, Jin and Suga dropped new selcas and took our breath away. The worldwide handsome reminded us that he truly deserves the title with his latest selfie. The singer flaunted his perfect hair and sported a crisp white shirt in the selfie. The Moon singer shared the picture with the caption, "Seokjining."

On the other hand, Yoongi took sported a white round-neck tee while giving us a glimpse of his handsome face. The rapper shared the photo with the caption confessing that he was sleepy.

