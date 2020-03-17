BTS: V aka Taehyung had the BEST meal ever at a Korean restaurant & wants the ARMY to try it too

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

BTS member V recently revealed he had the best meal of his life. Taehyung reached out to his fans and urged them to try it out as well.

BTS member V cannot stop gushing about a meal he recently had. Taehyung, along with the other Bangtan Boys, has a little extra time in his hand courtesy the break from Map of the Soul: 7 promotions. The international K-Pop star took the opportunity and discovered a new restaurant in South Korea recently. The discovery has left Tae-Tae so impressed that he wants to spread the word about the good food and great service hoping fans would find their way to the food outlet.

The Sweet Night crooner recently visited Geum Kang San King Crab Sashimi Restaurant in Yangyang. The singer was blown away by the meal that he left a sweet little note for the restaurant owner. Koreaboo.com shared a picture of his note to the restaurant. As per the note, Taehyung wrote, "To Geum Kang San King Crab Sashimi Restaurant, Thanks to the friendliest owner at Geumkangsan King Crab Sashimi Restaurant, I had the best meal ever. I really hope this place grows even bigger, this is the first time I’ve wished that upon anywhere. Thank you so much, I’ll come back for sure. Thank you. BTS V. See you again soon!”

The 24-year-old singer took to Weverse and gushed about his meal. He also went on to urge fans to find a table at the restaurant. As per a fan translation, V said, "Geum Kang San King Crab Sashimi Restaurant in Yangyang. The owner is super super super nice and friendly. So I really want a lot of ARMYs to give this place a try. The owner really inspired me."

We wish we could book tickets and head out to the Yangyang-gun restaurant. Have any of you been to the restaurant? Let us know your experience in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Sweet Night by BTS V: Taehyung sends shivers & leaves you tearing up with Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class OST

Read More