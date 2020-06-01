BTS: V aka Taehyung had an EPIC reaction when asked if the septet hooked up with or dated an ARMY member

When BTS appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres, back in 2017, the host asked RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V if they have hooked up with an ARMY member. Watch how Taehyung reacted.

Back in 2017, BTS visited the sets of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and they had a ball. The Bangtan Boys appeared on the international day time show to perform their hit song Mic Drop from their August 2018 album Love Yourself. While the performance became the talk of the town, it was their candid session regarding their dating lives that caught ARMY members' attention. During their appearance, Ellen DeGeneres asked RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V about their dating lives.

The curious host, with the help of a translator, asked the Bangtan Boys if they have dated any ARMY member. While the K-Pop singers tried to comprehend the question and form a reaction, Ellen poked the translator to ask them if they hooked up with any of their fans. As soon as the translator explained Ellen's statement in Korean, the boys waited for each other to tackle the question.

Before you know it, Taehyung reacted to the question. The wide-eyed singer immediately said, "NOT. NOT. NO!!!" His priceless reaction not only left his fellow band members in a fit of laughter but the ARMY also couldn't stop themselves from laughing either. If you are a new ARMY member and haven't come across the video, check it out below:

Credits :The Ellen DeGeneres Show

