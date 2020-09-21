BTS: V aka Taehyung having his fanboy moment as he adorably hugs PSY leads to ARMY having a major meltdown

BTS ARMY couldn't contain their excitement as PSY took to his Instagram page to share two photos with BTS member V. Interestingly, Taehyung is a big fan of the Gangnam Style rapper.

Calling him a social butterfly would be an understatement for BTS member V as the 24-year-old singer manages to win hearts, not just with BTS ARMY but famous celebrities as well. Whether it be his Wooga Squad members like Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik or even Park Bo-gum, everyone is whipped for Taehyung. It's now time to add Gangnam Style rapper PSY to the mix of TaeTae's admirers as well!

Shocking ARMY in the best of ways was the 42-year-old rapper who shared two photos on Instagram happily posing with V as the latter was ecstatic to have a fanboy moment hugging the former. On various occasions, Taehyung has shared his admiration for the legendary singer who helped bring K-pop music to a more global audience with his addictive music. Moreover, PSY too has shared his appreciation for BTS going places with their music during several interviews. While PSY is dressed in a midnight blue polo shirt with khaki trousers, TaeTae looks dapper in an off-white suit paired with a crisp white tee while his glasses rest atop his messy hairstyle. The Inner Child crooner's million-dollar smile shows his excitement towards meeting one of his idols. We couldn't help but wonder if a collaboration could be in the works between the two talented artists?! One could hope right?!

Check out PSY and V's adorable photos from Instagram below:

Referring to their back-to-back birth dates, PSY's caption reads as, "me & v. 1231 & 1230."

Here's how ARMY had a major meltdown on Twitter over PSY and V's surprising encounter below:

Taehyung is a huge fan of PSY since then and now look at him pic.twitter.com/AJPV0v44xz — TIN- (@taebokkiii) September 21, 2020

PSY posted on his instagram with a caption "me and V 1231 (Psy's bday) & 1230 (taehyung's bday)" OMG THIS IS SO CUTE IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/JRF8sxU2kr — TIN- (@taebokkiii) September 21, 2020

please taehyung is such a huge fan of psy and the fact that they met and took pics look at them pic.twitter.com/uk4jgbDFr3 — xia (@vantends) September 21, 2020

taehyung’s connections go CRAZY he’s got the top musicians and actors wrapped around his fingers pic.twitter.com/jx0XMw8lGQ — taehyung pics #KTH1 (@kthfeeds) September 21, 2020

taetae and psy do you think they talked about sweet night’s record setting behaviour? #HistoryMakers #LegendsSupportingLegends pic.twitter.com/7QLjotcc3w — taehyung pics (@KIMVpics) September 21, 2020

We didn't know we needed a PSYxV meeting until it actually happened! Our timelines have been blessed by Korea's pride!

Meanwhile, 2020 saw V breaking PSY's eight-year record by becoming the Korean soloist with the most #1s on iTunes Top Songs chart with Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST beating Gangnam Style. While Gangnam Style has 87 #1's, Sweet Night stands proudly on top with 117 #1's, making V the first and only artist with the most #1's on iTunes Top Songs chart.

