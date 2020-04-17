BTS: V aka Taehyung jamming to Intention becomes first BTS video in 2020 to record 2M likes on Twitter
There is no denying Taehyung is having a good year. Apart from the BTS records, V has been setting individual records in the past few months. The singer has already been in the headlines for the records he's set with Sweet Night. The singer sang the song for Itaewon Class. Now, TaeTae has set a new record on Twitter as well. The BTS member became the first singer to garner 2 million likes on a video he shared. Last month, Taehyung shared a video of himself signing covers of Map of the Soul: 7. The singer was jamming to Justin Bieber's Intentions.
The video not only became the talk of the town as soon as it dropped, the video recorded 2 million likes within a month of its release. The singer shared the video on March 21. Not only did he become the first BTS singer but the first Korean singer to hit the milestone.
It is interesting to note that another tweet featuring Taehyung that is on the verge of recording 2 million likes. A few weeks ago, V shared a video of himself dancing on Closer. The third most-liked video shared by BTS is the Bangtan Boys from Times Square Ball Drop. The video, recorded by RM, saw the BTS leader along with RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V cherishing the moment in NYC. Check out the three tweets below:
Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for Bang Bang Con. The weekend concert starts on April 18-19. The concerts include BTS 3rd Muster, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul.
