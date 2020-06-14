BTS: V aka Taehyung leaves us in tears with his special messages for RM, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga & Jimin

As part of the closing ceremony of BTS' 7th-anniversary celebrations, RM, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga, Jimin, and V penned heartwarming messages for each other.

On June 13, Twitter was painted purple for BTS celebrated its 7th anniversary. The Bangtan Boys, comprising of RM, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga, Jimin, and V, made sure the celebrations were memorable. While fans would have wished the K-Pop band would have celebrated their special day during their Map of the Soul tour, the band went all out digitally with FESTA 2020. From releasing a new song -- Jungkook's Still With You -- to an out-of-this-world karaoke video and an emotional We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal Music Video, BTS left no stone unturned.

With just the Bang Bang Con remaining, Big Hit Entertainment released "Rolling Paper" under the "Closing Ceremony" title where each member penned a special note for their fellow BTS member. While every member left the ARMY teary-eyed, Taehyung left the fandom a tad more emotional. As translated by ARMY members @kthvante and The Tae Print, the Sweet Night crooner wished his fellow members were healthy, happy, and much more. Reaching out to Namjoon, TaeTae wrote, "Namjoonie is someone who understands me the best and is very important to me, but personally I don't think I know of how he feels much. I do really want to know, and I really wanna drink and have a meaningful conversation with him soon."

He hoped Jungkook wouldn't hide his sadness. He requested him to open up so that the members could help him out. "Don't be sad, don't hide it all, don't get hurt and it's okay even if you don't want to talk but at least make it look obvious and we will go to you.. pretty maknae." "It’s good to see that you’ve become brighter than before. Don’t be sick/hurt. Everyone becomes happy when Hyung smiles so let’s drink sometime, even if it’s all together," Taehyung wished for Yoongi.

V thanked Hobi for always having his back and constantly checking on him when he best needed it. "You know there are times I couldn't talk to anyone else other than you right? I'm always thankful for you for asking first and let's meet soon. Thank you so much for reaching out your hand and asking what was up with me," his note read. He deemed Mochi as his "friend like no other" and hoped he wouldn't fall sick. "Jimin-ssi who has a different style from mine. But it’s good to see that both Jimin-ssi and I now understand each other’s style and like each other’s style more. My friend like no other, don’t be sick, and if you have hard times like you reached out your hand to me, I’ll come closer to you with a smile on my face."

Kim Taehyung took this opportunity to express his gratitude towards Jin for his beautiful and caring heart. "I feel sorry but also very grateful for your heart that always cares about me, Seokjinah. I love you very much. The members also penned special notes for the Winter Bear singer. The Rap Monster encouraged Taehyung to spill his heart out to the Bangtan leader. "Taehyung, you speak very eloquently and logically now so don't hesitate to tell me what you think. I love you," his note read. J-Hope called him "precious" and confessed he cares a lot for V lately. He hopes that the two could get together and have dinner soon.

"Taehyung-ah, you have become so precious, Actually I care for you too much these days, so I have been overwhelmed with my emotions about you. As a Hyung who saw you growing up for 7years, I always smile and am full of love for you. Let's have dinner together soon," he penned. Agust D kept his message for TaeTae short and sweet, assuring him that his doors are always open if V needs him. "My door is always open. If you have anything to say, if you feel like a deep talk, call me," he said. The Worldwide Handsome confessed that though he isn't good at getting to his doorstep first, he is a good listener. He requested Tae to contact him if ever he needs an ear. "Taehyung, I'm not good at getting there first, but I'm good at listening, so please contact me anytime," Seokjin said.

Kookie recalled their recent Karaoke session and said he was happy to see V have some. He also added that the band members are there for him if ever he needs them. "Taehyung-ssi lately you're so quiet that made me worry. It’s so nice to see you having fun at Bangtan's karaoke room. Don’t get hurt and if you are having a hard time, please contact, anyone will be fine. Cheer up!" JK said. ChimChim echoed similar emotions when he said, "He is still my only friend of the same age. I hope Taehyung always smiles. Don't forget that we are always next to you and I am there for you. Thank you always."

If that isn't assuring enough V, the whole BTS ARMY is here for you! We Purple You, Taehyung!

