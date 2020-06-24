BTS: V aka Taehyung oozes of the perfect boyfriend charm with his messy hair as he crashes J Hope's VLive

BTS singer V made a quick appearance on J-Hope's VLive today. Taehyung looked oh-damn-adorable in his favourite Gucci tee.

As though we needed more reasons to date BTS singer V, Taehyung crashed J-Hope's Vlive and served us some boyfriend look that we would want to wake up to every day. Remember when J-Hope hosted a VLive ahead of BTS' Bang Bang Con The Live? Hobi was making bracelets for his fellow Bangtan Boys RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and V. Today, the singer hosted another live session and revealed he was going to make some special bracelets for the ARMY.

As he sat with his box of beads, Taehyung was heard questioning Hobi about what he was up to. After a little hesitation, TaeTae finally joined Hobi on the screen. The Sweet Night crooner wore his favourite Gucci tee and ruffled his hair as he found a seat beside the Chicken Noodle Soup singer. The singer made an appearance almost after two weeks and boy, did we want to just shower him with hugs.

Taehyung revealed he was up from 12 and came in from a recording. He added he was set to return and continue with his work. But V decided to take a quick break from his work and help Hoseok with the bracelets. Twitter handle The Tae Print translated the quick appearance. Read it below:

#Jhope: Okay everyone Taehyung is joining!

......#Jhope: Ya this is not there! This colour isn't there!#V: Okayy there the moustache is entering~#Jhope: Okay so!! Your job here is to find A, R, M, Y okay, you get it?#V: Eh?? Okay so now, I came after recording.. + — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) June 24, 2020

The appearance not only left us gushing but the ARMY also showered Taehyung with Purple hearts. Fans couldn't stop drooling over TaeTae's fluffy hair and his tee. Check out a few reactions below:

taehyung nd his habit of ruffling his hair like the baby bear he is pic.twitter.com/ioXyZXjnVN — (@v95nt) June 24, 2020

Taehyung~shi

Do you know how thankful I'm to GOD and your Parents for creating you?

You are such a pretty person with a prettier heart and the prettiest soul pic.twitter.com/W50KhR0V1R — tae's⁷ (@123rockbison) June 24, 2020

Hobi and Taehyung are the most fluffiest people on this planet you can’t prove me wrong pic.twitter.com/Q8zDyEtZUA — J⁷ (@EverythingKoya) June 24, 2020

TAEHYUNG LOOKS LIKE A TEDDY BEAR NEXT TO HOBI NOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/16JNjC51OY — (@SOLARlTY) June 24, 2020

Taehyung appeared in hobi’s live. Everyone missed him so much. Our cute baby@BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/R0OF39C1iq — BTS V UK (@KTH_UK) June 24, 2020

Doesn't he look like the cutest and an adorable bear? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

This isn't the first time this week that V crashed into a VLive. A few days ago, Jungkook and Jimin came together for a fun cooking session. Jikook sat down to plate up Gimbab, a Korean seaweed rice roll. During the live, Taehyung called the duo up and requested for a mozzarella roll. Unfortunately for V, JK and ChimChim did not have any cheese on the table thus they couldn't fulfill the singer's request.

Read all about it here: BTS: V calls Jungkook & Jimin to request a special dish but Jikook couldn't fulfill Taehyung's plea

The Winter Bear singer has been in the headlines for several reasons lately. The K-Pop star recently earned two new nicknames after his live performance, with the other BTS members, on Stay Gold. The singer joined the band for the recently released song's first live performance on CDTV Live (a Japanese late-night music broadcast show).

While the ARMY gushed over the singer, non-BTS stans also spoke about the "boy with the specs" (ah! sounds so Harry Potter-ish). Anyway, his soothing voice led to the singer being tagged as “healing voice” and “emotional vocal." After the performance, the singer revealed the meaning of the song is to never lose your shine. "The world isn’t just full of good things, so don’t lose your shine. That’s the beautiful message of this song," he said.

Apart from his performance, Taehyung also caught the non-K-Pop viewers' attention during the Class of 2020. During his speech, V encouraged graduates with his own journey and ended his speech by using sign language to reach out to graduates with hearing disabilities. "If there is anyone out there who cannot see where they should go from here forth, I urge you to listen to your heart. Things may feel a little difficult right now, but somewhere out there, luck and opportunity is waiting for you. I believe that. On that note, I will remember this day. Today may not be my own graduation, but I will try to look back upon this day years from now and remember it as a memory to treasure. And I look forward to the day you will stand and tell us your own story," he said at the time, following the speech by clapping in sign language.

Twitter applauded Taehyung's gesture. "Taehyung clapped in sign language at the end. That was sign language for cheering someone up. He did it for those who cant hear. He is the most considerate and kind hearted person the world has ever seen. You make our heart swell with pride Taehyung," a Taehyung stan page tweeted. Check out the reactions here: BTS Dear Class of 2020: V congratulates graduates with sign language; ARMY moved by Taehyung's gesture

