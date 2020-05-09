BTS: V aka Taehyung proposes a collab with Conan Gray as latter reveals how much he adores the septet

Conan Gray couldn't stop gushing about BTS member V after Taehyung played his song, The Other Side, during a V Live session. TaeTae then proceeded to propose a collaboration with Conan. Check out their Twitter conservation below.

BTS has been the busiest they have ever been, even if it's currently quarantine mode for the entire globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides releasing their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, next month, along with a new docuseries titled Break The Silence premiering next week, the septet is also busy starting preparations for their next album post Map of the Soul: 7. Some BTS members are also said to be working on solo material that may be released this year or next.

Amongst those who revealed that he is working on new music is V, who recently composed the hit track, Sweet Night, for Itaewon Class OST. Taehyung has on many occasions recommended his favourite songs to ARMY and during a recent V Live session, the 24-year-old singer played Conan Gray's popular tune, The Other Side. When a fan club shared the snippet on Twitter, Conan tweeted, "I love you :,))) @BTS_twt," to which V tweeted back, "Let's make a song together. :) V"

An elated Gray tweeted back, "I would love to <3 I adore y'all!!"

Check out V and Conan Gray's Twitter conversation about a possible collab below:

Let's make a song together :)V — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 9, 2020

i would love to <3 i adore y’all !! https://t.co/56REUfJRFT — conan gray (@conangray) May 9, 2020

Would you like to see Conan Gray collab with just V or BTS? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, it was in February 2020 when V had revealed to Rolling Stone that an artist who inspires him currently was Conan. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Gray had shown his shocked expression as he wrote, "@bts.bighitofficial OMFG, I LOVE Y'ALL. Omfg how is this real life?"

Furthermore, during an interview with MTV Australia, when Conan was asked if he would ever collaborate with V or BTS, the 21-year-old singer gushed, "Oh my gosh. Look. V. Taehyung. I love you. I love you so much. Let’s make a song. Please hit me up! I’ll write the saddest song for you ever, and we can have such a good time! I would adore that!"

