BTS: V aka Taehyung reveals THIS Danger MV shot is one of the most memorable moments of his seven year journey

BTS members came together for a Japanese interview this weekend where they spoke about their past, present and their dreams. But V aka Taehyung took us by surprise with one of his answers.

BTS member RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook dressed to kill as they sat down for a special interview this weekend. The Bangtan Boys are releasing their new Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~. They recently released the track Stay Gold and it has shattered records. As fans await the release of the album, the boys walked down the memory lane to talk about the band's journey, their thoughts on the band, their favourite artists, dreams and more in the interview.

One such question the members were asked was the most memorable moments of their seven-year journey. While members several memorable moments, Taehyung took us by surprise with his answer. As several Twitter translations revealed, TaeTae mentioned the Danger music video as one of his three most memorable moments. ARMY members who have watched the video would remember, the MV ends with Taehyung cutting his hair into bangs.

While moment doesn't last beyond a few moments, The Tae Print translated V's statement stating it is one of the singer's most memorable moment. The other two moments included the Mikrokosmos drone shown during the Seoul concert and BTS' No More Dream debut.

Check out the Danger video below:

Apart from his memorable moments, Taehyung also revealed his dream right now. As a translation reads, "My most desperate dream right now is for the world to get better soon and to be able to perform soon." He was also asked if given a chance what would he tell his younger self, the one from the BTS training days. "You're telling about the present me talking to my past self right? Since there are a lot of good songs now, you go write some masterpieces before they come out," he said.

Speaking of masterpieces, Taehyung teased a possible masterpiece in making last week. The singer shared a snippet of his song, possibly from his mixtape, and blew up the internet. Missed it? Check it out in the link below.

