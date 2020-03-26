BTS: V aka Taehyung sports an oversized coat as he poses with a fan on sets of Park Seojoon's Itaewon Class

A photo of BTS singer V aka Taehyung with the cast and crew of Park Seojoon's Itaewon Class went viral recently. A new photo of the Sweet Night singer's visit has surfaced online.

Pinkvilla previously reported that BTS singer V made his way on sets of Itaewon Class. The singer made his way on the sets of the Korean drama to support his close friend Park Seojoon. A photo recently went viral which saw Taehyung posing with the cast and crew of the show. The singer made his way to the sets on the day the team was filming the K-Drama's finale episodes. The cast was filming the show's 15 the and 16the episode. Now, a new photo from the last night of Sweet Night singer's visit has surfaced online.

While Seojoon is absent in the frame, TaeTae is seen posing with a fan/cast member. The picture gives a better look at V's outfit. The singer sported an extremely oversized camouflage overcoat. Beneath the overcoat, Taehyung sported a round-neck tee. V sported a smile as he posed with the person on sets.

Taehyung's picture from Final Taping episode of Itaewon Class. He went there to support his friend Park Seojoon.

The Bangtan Boy has been ruling the charts with his song for the show. Sweet Night has broken several records. The OST debuts at No. 2 spot on Billboard’s ranking of the bestselling songs in the US. The song has already sold over 11,000 copies, according to data shared by Nielsen Music, reported Forbes. Read more here: BTS member V earns #2 spot on Billboard Digital Song Sales chart in the US with Sweet Night

The track's impressive records come few weeks after BTS dropped their new album Map of the Soul: 7. The debuted on the number 1 spot earlier this month. Four weeks since, MotS 7 is still the second-bestselling album in the U.S.

