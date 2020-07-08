BTS: V aka Taehyung wins Chrissy Teigen's heart with his 'sweet' reaction to John Legend; Says stans Jin too

First, he broke Adele's record with Itaewon Class's OST Sweet Night and now, BTS singer Taehyung (along with Jin) turned Chrissy Teigen into an ARMY member, it is clearly Kim Taehyung day!

BTS ARMY has found yet another celebrity member who is impressed by the Bangtan Boys. Over the past few years, the South Korean pop band has seen several Hollywood stars supporting them. From John Cena to No Way Jose and Charlie Puth, the ARMY features numerous international names. Now, Chrissy Teigen has added her name into the list by confessing she stans V aka Taehyung and Jin. The model took to Instagram and shared a topless photo to announce that she is a BTS fan.

"BTS (I like Jin and V)," she captioned her picture. Chrissy is enjoying a tropical vacation with her husband John Legend and their children Luna and Miles. Chrissy did not limit the BTS gushing to Instagram. She took to Twitter to confess she found TaeTae's reaction to meeting Legend "sweet." The mother-of-two retweeted a video of the Sweet Night crooner running through the corridors, evidently excited to learn that the All Of Me singer is in the house.

The K-pop singer announces to the camera that Legend is here and he is rushing to meet him. The Winter Bear singer finally meets him and couldn't stop himself from hugging the international singer. The enduring video left Chrissy gushing. She shared the video with the caption, "This is SO sweet."

Check out the tweet below:

This is SO sweet https://t.co/bcXKvxnZht — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 7, 2020

Taehyung has been in the news all day for several reasons. The singer recently enrolled for Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program in Advertising & Media. TaeTae is also trending for taking the top spot of the iTunes Top Songs chart in 103 countries with Itaewon Class's OST Sweet Night. This includes the US, UK, India, UAE, Australia, and France.

