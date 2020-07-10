BTS' V aka Taehyung & Wooga Squad member Peakboy tease fans with 'hearty' selcas; Are they working on KTH1?

BTS singer Taehyung and Wooga Squad member Peakboy have left us speculating if they are working on KTH1 with their recent selcas.

It took us full two minutes to stop screaming and actually get down to reporting this epic selfie. BTS singer V aka Taehyung shares a brotherly bond with Wooga Squad members constituting South Korean stars Park Seo Joon, Korean artist Peakboy, Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik, and singer Park Hyun Sik. Time and again, we've seen the gang come together and support each other. Today, two members of the sqaud - Taehyung and Peakboy - came together and they made sure everyone knew about it.

The singers were seated at the comfort of the home in the selca shared on Twitter and Instagram. TaeTae looked dapper in an all-black ensemble while Peakboy sported a white and blue tee for their mini-reunion. The duo played with heart filters, which looked like heart crowns. In the selfies shared by Peakboy, Taehyung and the artist were seen smiling at the camera captured the duo. In the picture Taehyung shared on the BTS Twitter handle, the Sweet Night crooner was seen gulping down water as Peakboy captured the candid moment.

While the photo was enough to cause a commotion, Peakboy and Taehyung's caption left ARMY begging him to reveal more. As per fan translations, V shared the picture with the caption, "Ok, Let's try to start" while Peakboy wrote, "currently working on <something>".

The two captions hint that they are probably working on some new music. With Taehyung completing his mixtape project, the recent photos feel like the artists could be collaborating for a song on his mixtape. Do you believe in the same theory? Let us know your thoughts int he comments below.

