BTS: V aka Taehyung's China fan club sets new record by raising 1.2 billion won for his birthday

BTS singer V celebrates his birthday later this year. While we have begun the countdown for his birthday, Taehyung's fan club in China has already raised a whopping sum for his birthday celebrations.

BTS singer V celebrates his birthday on December 30. While there are about three months left to his birthday celebrations, his fan club in China has already begun preparation for the big day. Renowned BTS V stan club, Baidu V Bar, had announced that they were raising funds for special celebrations for the Winter Bear crooner. The club has revealed that they have already raised 1.2 billion won funds, according to Dispatch. The feat was achieved in merely 80 days.

AllKPop reports that the fund-raising event raised 1 million CNY in just one minute. The team collected a whopping 6 million CNY in just 59 days and 14 minutes. The team had collected 6.47 million CNY until August 23, 2020, according to the international website. The feat has led to the Chinese fan base achieving the milestone of setting a new record of raising the fastest and highest funds for an event connected to an idol in the history of K Pop. Last year, the fan club reportedly raised a fund of 500 million won. There are no two ways that this year, Taehyung's birthday celebrations are going to be massive.

Veteran ARMY members might be aware but for the baby ARMY members who are still learning their ways around international fan bases, Baidu V Bar catches the fandom's eyes every year for their elaborate birthday celebrations for the idol and have been in the news for their philanthropic work. Back in July, the fan club caught everyone's attention with their donation towards establishing an elementary school in China, Taehyung Hope Primary School.

