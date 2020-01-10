BTS: V aka Taehyung's fans come forward to help Australia fight bush fire in the most heartwarming way

Fans of BTS singer V aka Taehyung are coming together to collect funds and help those affected in Australia fight the bush fire.

The world is doing its bit to help Australia fight the horrific bush fires. The devastating fire has been deemed as the worst bushfire season which has been fuelled by the record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought. Several Hollywood celebrities have come together to help Australia fight the fires. From spreading awareness to raising funds to help the continent, international celebrities are doing all that they can to help Australia. Now, the ARMY has come together to help the Aussie land in the most heartwarming way.

Fans are taking to social media to reveal that they are contributing to charities in name of Kim Taehyung, V's real name. Several fans of the BTS singer are taking to social media to share screenshots of their contributions to various organisations under the singer's name. For those confused over about why fans have particularly chosen V's name, let us remind you that Taehyung is known for his charities and philanthropy work. So many felt it would be best if they would make their donations under his name.

호주의 아픔에 함께 도움을 주고자 태형이의 이름으로 작은 보탬을 하게 되었습니다.

산불피해를 보신 모든 분들과 동물들에게 작은 힘이 되길 빕니다. #PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/Tvkn4XuPce — 리얼뷔⁷ REAL::V (@REALV1230) January 9, 2020

Donated under the name of Kim Taehyung to support the NSW Rural Fire Service. This is the least I can do. May the situation will get better soon. #PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/0vvtK8v30q — Liv (@koyagitu) January 8, 2020

I donated to Australian Red Cross under Kim Taehyung’s name. With effort, we can help the situation get better #PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/GTETV6pmDB — Moonie Winter (@vivioletmoon) January 9, 2020

This may be a small amount, I hope this will help. I donated in the name of BTS Kim Taehyung.#PrayForAustralia #Taehyung #KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/aquFUJbir6 — JaSzs (@ExtraJasS) January 9, 2020

AllKPop reports that the BTS ARMY in Australia has raised over AUS $12,000 funds. The Australian BTS ARMY collected the funds in just three days. The money will support the local firefighters and volunteers who are risking their lives to fight the fire. The money will also go towards the rehabilitation of wildlife and communities affected by the fire.

