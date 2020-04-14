Share your Lockdown Story
BTS: V aka Taehyung's terrified face as he marks the Return of the Perm is the best thing ARMY'll see today

BTS of the Day: After RM, V aka Taehyung shared a selfie to announce the return of the perms. Check out the adorable photo here.
17666 reads Mumbai
God bless BTS for helping us get through this quarantine with quirky videos and photos! The Bangtan Boys recently announced their plans of Bang Bang Con. But before we sit through some of the best BTS concerts, the K-Pop band began the "#BOTD #BTS_OF_THE_DAY". Using the Twitter hashtag, BTS members share photos and videos from their life off the stage amid the Coronavirus crisis. The hashtag was kicked off with a photo of RM. On day 2, BTS' Twitter handle has shared a picture of V. 

In the mirror selfie, Taehyung sits down to get perms done. With the curls doubling up like a crown, TaeTae sports a funny expression. The singer poses a hilariously terrifying expression in the picture. He shared the picture with the caption, "ARMYs, the return of the perm is here," before adding, "What hairstyle did ARMYs choose to have today~?"

Check out the funny photo below: 

The new photo comes a day after Namjoon shared a photo of his house plant. The picture was shared with the caption, "This is small and cute 'Dayookie' (succulent). Do you guys have house plants you live with? If you live with living things, it definitely will bring good changes in our life whether it's big or small! Cheer up watching our friends (plants) from home!" 

Check it out below: 

BTS has been actively sharing photos with the ARMY to stay in touch with their fans. Just yesterday, RM and Jungkook posed with the BTS ARMY bombs to show their excitement for the Bang Bang Con. Namjoon took our breath away while Kookie pouted in the cute photo. Check it out below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Now this is soo much good !!

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Ohh woww ... How can we get that up

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

now this is one of the best things

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

I love v

Anonymous 2 hours ago

i love them

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Awesome

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Cooool maaan

