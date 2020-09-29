BTS' V and It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun give eccentric recommendations to watch during Chuseok

Chuseok 2020 has officially commenced and giving their recommendations on what to watch during the holidays are BTS member V and It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-hyun.

In what is the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, Chuseok 2020 is finally upon us. While the harvest festival takes place on October 1 this year, the holidays for the same begin tomorrow, i.e. September 30. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent in Korea, many Koreans are choosing to stay home rather than having a big family gathering like one usually would.

Ilgan Sports via Soompi spoke to some famous Korean celebrities, who gave some amazing movie and TV show recommendations to watch during Chuseok holidays. BTS member V, who is a big fan of jazz music as BTS ARMY is already aware, recommended the movie The Legend of 1900 calling it "the film of a lifetime" for him. Particularly, it's the masterpiece soundtrack that he's a major fan of, even recommending Magic Waltz (composed by Amedeo Tommasi) to give a listen to. For the unversed, the 1998 Italian film in the English language is directed by Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore and stars Tim Roth, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Mélanie Thierry. Music composer Ennio Morricone even won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score - Motion Picture category for The Legend of 1900 OST.

Listen to Magic Waltz from The Legend of 1900 below:

On the other hand, It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-hyun recommended the Candian series Anne with an E which is based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables and stars Amybeth McNulty as the titular character Anne Shirley. Soo-hyun shared that while watching Anne trying to gain love and meet the eyes of other people, you can't help but fall for the young girl's charm as she shows her emotions in an innocent and lovable manner.

"Although she was thrown away and abused by adults, she loves her life and lives passionately. While watching Anne’s rich imagination and emotional world, I hope you can ease the boredom of staying indoors," the 32-year-old actor added while speaking to Ilgan Sports.

Check out the Anne with an E's trailer below:

Eccentric choices, indeed!

