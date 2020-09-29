  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS' V and It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun give eccentric recommendations to watch during Chuseok

Chuseok 2020 has officially commenced and giving their recommendations on what to watch during the holidays are BTS member V and It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-hyun.
5909 reads Mumbai
BTS member V was all praises for The Legend of 1900BTS' V and It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun give eccentric recommendations to watch during Chuseok
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In what is the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, Chuseok 2020 is finally upon us. While the harvest festival takes place on October 1 this year, the holidays for the same begin tomorrow, i.e. September 30. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent in Korea, many Koreans are choosing to stay home rather than having a big family gathering like one usually would.

Ilgan Sports via Soompi spoke to some famous Korean celebrities, who gave some amazing movie and TV show recommendations to watch during Chuseok holidays. BTS member V, who is a big fan of jazz music as BTS ARMY is already aware, recommended the movie The Legend of 1900 calling it "the film of a lifetime" for him. Particularly, it's the masterpiece soundtrack that he's a major fan of, even recommending Magic Waltz (composed by Amedeo Tommasi) to give a listen to. For the unversed, the 1998 Italian film in the English language is directed by Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore and stars Tim Roth, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Mélanie Thierry. Music composer Ennio Morricone even won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score - Motion Picture category for The Legend of 1900 OST.

Listen to Magic Waltz from The Legend of 1900 below:

On the other hand, It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-hyun recommended the Candian series Anne with an E which is based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables and stars Amybeth McNulty as the titular character Anne Shirley. Soo-hyun shared that while watching Anne trying to gain love and meet the eyes of other people, you can't help but fall for the young girl's charm as she shows her emotions in an innocent and lovable manner.

"Although she was thrown away and abused by adults, she loves her life and lives passionately. While watching Anne’s rich imagination and emotional world, I hope you can ease the boredom of staying indoors," the 32-year-old actor added while speaking to Ilgan Sports.

Check out the Anne with an E's trailer below:

Eccentric choices, indeed!

ALSO READ: In the SOOP BTS ver. Ep 6: Here's why ARMY is trending 'Kim Taehyung We Love You' for BTS member V on Twitter

What would your Chuseok 2020 recommendations be? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :IIgan Sports,Soompi,bidogg and Netflix's YouTube

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement