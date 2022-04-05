BTS' V and Jon Batiste enjoy 'music, food and good vibes' as they hang out in Las Vegas after Grammys 2022

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung seems to have stricken a close friendship with Grammys 2022's big winner, Jon Batiste and it seemed evident as the two hung out in Las Vegas after the awards ceremony took place over the weekend. Both Batiste and V took to social media to share photos and videos from their recent meet and ARMY is loving their friendship.

It certainly seems the two musicians have bonded well considering Jon Batiste was seen learning some Korean lines from the BTS member in an amazing video shared on his Twitter. Dropping a video from their hang out session, Batiste described the fun time he had with V as "Music, food and good vibes with my guy Kim Taehyung." Not only him, but V also shared a couple of photos on his own Instagram account.

Check out Jon Batiste's video with V here:

It's no surprise that the two have gotten along and ARMY has known for the longest time how Taehyung has been a fan of Batiste and had even expressed how he would love to collaborate with him. The appreciation has been flowing in both ways for the artists as previously Jon had also commended V and his fellow BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, Jimin, and J-Hope for their exceptional musical skills.

As for their Grammys 2022 meet, ARMY has been sharing several videos of Batiste and V finally catching up at the awards ceremony. The coveted awards ceremony which was held on Sunday, April 3 saw Batiste come out as one of the biggest winners of the evening as he took home five trophies including the Album of the Year honour.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish and Finneas cheer as Jon Batiste performs his single Freedom