BTS: V and Suga pose for an adorable selca after Taehyung revealed one of his songs left his father in tears
In today's edition of Suga's Honey FM, Yoongi hosted fellow member V. The two singers left no stone unturned to entertain the ARMY. The singers switched on their drama skills when they decided to host a reading of the fairytale, "The Three Little Pigs", one of Taehyungs favourite fairytale. Taehyung voiced the pigs while Suga acted as the Wolf. Apart from their storytelling, the duo played a game of twenty questions and also spoke a little about Eight, Suga's song with IU.
However, the biggest takeaway from duo's conversation was TaeTae opening up about his mixtape. The singer has been teasing a mixtape in the making for a while now. However, the singer has now revealed an interesting insight into the project. As per fan translation, Soo Choi, Taehyung revealed he penned a song that has left his father in tears. The singer is considering adding the song to his mixtape.
"Taehyung said he made one song and he let his family listen to and his father was tearing up. So Taehyung thinks that he will put this song in his Mixtape!" the fan translation reads. As per tradition, Suga and his guest for the day V came together to pose for a picture aka selca that eventually found its way to Twitter.
In the photo, the Bangtan Boys looked adorable AF! TaeTae sported a black and white striped tee while Suga sported a black ensemble. The Eight hitmaker flaunted his black tresses under a beanie cap. Check out the photo below:
태태와 함께! #0613FM_0515 pic.twitter.com/TY0T3lO3YV
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 15, 2020
