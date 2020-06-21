  1. Home
BTS: V calls Jungkook & Jimin to request a special dish but Jikook couldn't fulfill Taehyung's plea

BTS singers Jungkook and Jimin hosted a Vlive where they cooked a Korean dish and interacted with fans. During the chat, V called the duo to make a special request.
BTS members Jimin and Jungkook hosted a Vlive today where they were seen cooking a Korean delicacy. While Jinkook gave fans numerous moments to gush about, including the duo feeding each other and holding hands during the session, V stans were thrilled when Kim Taehyung called the duo during their live. TaeTae revealed he joined the ARMY to watch JK and Mochi cook together. As per fan translations, the Sweet Night crooner admitted he was bored and wanted to eat kimbap so he decided to call them. 

Kookie and ChimChim quizzed V if he had a particular request, like the other ARMY members, on the type of kimbap he wanted to have. Taehyung revealed he wanted to have a mozzarella and spam kimbap. Jimin refused his request by threatening to disconnect the call. However, Kookie reconfirmed TaeTae's request only to turn it down again by saying that Jikook did not have any cheese on the cooking table. 

Although his request was not met, V was curious about what Jimin and Jungkook were munching on before he revealed he was working on some new music. Check the video and the whole conversation translated by fan account The Tae Print below: 

On the work front, Jimin recently confirmed that the members have submitted their new musical presentations to Big Hit. During the Vlive earlier today, Jungkook revealed he has worked on four new songs whereas Mochi has submitted three new songs. Read all about it here: BTS: Jimin gives Salt Bae a run for his money with meme worthy expression; Jungkook struggles with his apron

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

