BTS: V calls Jungkook & Jimin to request a special dish but Jikook couldn't fulfill Taehyung's plea

BTS singers Jungkook and Jimin hosted a Vlive where they cooked a Korean dish and interacted with fans. During the chat, V called the duo to make a special request.

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook hosted a Vlive today where they were seen cooking a Korean delicacy. While Jinkook gave fans numerous moments to gush about, including the duo feeding each other and holding hands during the session, V stans were thrilled when Kim Taehyung called the duo during their live. TaeTae revealed he joined the ARMY to watch JK and Mochi cook together. As per fan translations, the Sweet Night crooner admitted he was bored and wanted to eat kimbap so he decided to call them.

Kookie and ChimChim quizzed V if he had a particular request, like the other ARMY members, on the type of kimbap he wanted to have. Taehyung revealed he wanted to have a mozzarella and spam kimbap. Jimin refused his request by threatening to disconnect the call. However, Kookie reconfirmed TaeTae's request only to turn it down again by saying that Jikook did not have any cheese on the cooking table.

Although his request was not met, V was curious about what Jimin and Jungkook were munching on before he revealed he was working on some new music. Check the video and the whole conversation translated by fan account The Tae Print below:

#V: Ah I... was watching the vlive and I was &@*$*@* so I called +#Jimin: You called for what?#V: I was watching the vlive and the way you're making kimbap.. it was very uh like "ahh is this even right?" I was worried too so..#Jimin: I'm keeping#V: Hello?#Jimin: Yes... by + — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) June 21, 2020

#JK: But, we don't have cheese#V: What are you two doing..? Now?#JK:We made kimbap and are eating right now#V: What kind of kimbap did you make?#JK: We made tuna kimbap#V: Tuna kimbap? But before you said you were gonna make egg kimbap?#JK: That's later +

4/6 — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) June 21, 2020

#JK: Ah you're working hard from early itself#V: No... it's just that I'm watching your broadcast of you making kimbap.. I also wanted to eat kimbap that's why I called like this#JK: It's delicious#V: And I...#JK: Yes?

*line cuts off*

6/6#Taehyung @BTS_twt — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) June 21, 2020

On the work front, Jimin recently confirmed that the members have submitted their new musical presentations to Big Hit. During the Vlive earlier today, Jungkook revealed he has worked on four new songs whereas Mochi has submitted three new songs.

