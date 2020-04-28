BTS: V challenges ARMY to Improvised Song Making Battle; Taehyung hums with NIve for Stay At Home Challenge

BTS singer V jammed with NIve for his new Stay At Home Challenge video. Taehyung also challenged ARMY to Improvised Song Making Battle.

The ARMY would remember, a few weeks ago, BTS singer V posted a video of himself dancing. Taehyung was grooving to the cover of Closer to set up the "Stay At Home Challenge" amid the Coronavirus outbreak. TaeTae is back with the challenge. This time around, he's sweeping us off our feet via his incredible singing with some help from NIve. The Sweet Night crooner channelled NIve in two new videos and hummed songs with random lyrics. Sharing the video, the singer challenged the ARMY to "Improvised Song Making Battle".

In the two videos shared, Kim Tae-hyung jammed with super talented NIve. For fans wondering who NIve is, here's a quick intro: NIve is a solo artist himself. The Korean-American singer/songwriter has lived in several countries, including South Korea, Los Angeles, and Australia. He knows to play multiple instruments, writes music. Apart from joining V for the jam session, NIve has also co-written EXO's hit song “Beautiful Goodbye" with Chen.

The Winter Bear singer shared the video with the caption (as translated by a fan), "StayAtHomeChallenge, just hum/sing [whatever you'd like] and try making a song! [These are just random] English lyrics [I made up] that don't even make sense..." He shared the second video with the caption, "ARMYs, call your friends and try doing this Improvised-Song-Making Battle!" NIve retweeted the video and wrote, "As always, gibberish all the way."

Check out the video below:

방콕챌린지 그냥 흥얼거리며 곡을 만들어보세요 말도 안되는 영어가사 @thisisnive pic.twitter.com/E5GdawyRKZ — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 27, 2020

As always, gibberish all the way https://t.co/RCTQ1dLueM — NIve (@thisisnive) April 27, 2020

The BTS singer recently hosted a VLive where he confirmed the Bangtan Boys are working on new music. He also teased a new song during the chat. Check it out here: VIDEOS: BTS singer V teases a new song & it's unlike Sweet Night or Winter Bear; Taehyung covers few pop songs

