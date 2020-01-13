Is BTS V dating Kim Yoo Jung? Taehyung & Love in the Moonlight star's recent photos sparks rumours

BTS singer V and Kim Yoo Jung were spotted riding the subway over the weekend. Their individual photos sparked rumours that the two could be dating.

BTS has been busy with the launch of its upcoming album, Maps of the Soul: 7. The seven-member band has been busy dropping hints about their new music. While the ARMY has been busy decoding the K-Pop band's hints, a new set of photos has fans discussing BTS singer V's dating life. Over the weekend, photos of Taehyung riding the subway. The singer was seen dressed in a puffer jacket with a pair of matching pants for the local ride.

Coincidentally, Kim Yoo Jung was also taking a ride on the local train. She was wearing a colourful outfit while she stood amidst the crowd. She completed her OOTD with a pair of specs. She flashed her contagious smile for the picture. The pictures caused a commotion online. The photos led to fans believing that the two were riding together, thus sparking dating rumours. "Is it the same subway station? If yes, OMG!! Ma baby is dating already! She's gorgeous. I approve," a fan tweeted.

However, many fans shut down the rumours by clarifying that the two stars were riding the subway on two different days. "She was there 2 days before he went to ride one lol," a fan clarified. "It wasnt even on the same day though," added another. "Bts V and Kim Yoo Jung? This is so ridiculous haahahahaha," added another fan.

What is your take on the rumour? Do you think V and Kim Yoo Jung are dating? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

