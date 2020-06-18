  1. Home
BTS: V deemed as a 'living sculpture' by an owner of a dog Taehyung petted during an ad shoot

BTS singer V has been crowned as the world's most handsome man three times in a row. If that isn't proof enough, a non-BTS stan called him a "living sculpture."
BTS singer V has time and again proved he is among the most handsome men in the world. For three years in a row, Kim Taehyung has been named the World’s Most Handsome Man three years in a row. While there have been debates over his top position on the list, a non-ARMY member described TaeTae as a "living sculpture". A thread on Twitter has revealed that a person crossed paths with BTS members during an ad shoot and was in awe of the singer's good looks. 

As translated by The Tae Print, Taehyung was passing by when an adorable puppy caught his attention. The Sweet Night crooner couldn't stop himself from reaching out to him. He, like the good boy that he is, asked for permission to pet the puppy from the owner before he showered the pet with love. 

"This person, at the time had no knowledge about BTS, pure muggle, but when Taehyung crouched down infront of him, he held his breath thinking he was looking at a living sculpture. It was not that taehyung came to see during the rest time but it was when he was moving to film," the Twitter translation read. 

It was also revealed that while Taehyung was busy petting the puppy, the managers, staff members and V's fellow band members patiently waited for him. Check out the Twitter thread below: 

 

Well, do you agree that Taehyung is a living sculpture? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, TaeTae has been doing numerous good boy acts and winning the world. One such example is this: BTS Dear Class of 2020: V congratulates graduates with sign language; ARMY moved by Taehyung's gesture

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

