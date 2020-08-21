  1. Home
BTS: V is dripping in Gucci finesse as he shares bewitching black and white snaps from Dynamite MV shoot

As an additional treat to ARMY, BTS member Taehyung shared several black and white snaps aka #VCut on Twitter, which was clicked during Dynamite MV shoot. Decked in an emerald green Gucci formal attire, V left us mesmerised with his debonair avatar.
August 21, 2020
It's been just a few hours since BTS released their highly-awaited comeback single Dynamite along with a colourful, retro music video. As expected, Dynamite MV is breaking records left, right and center and with reason as the septet shows us why they're the current reigning music kings all across the globe. From their snazzy throwback attires to the easy to replicate dance moves, the happy and positive vibes imbibed by Dynamite is just what we needed to shoo away the quarantine blues!

Now, let's focus on Kim Taehyung for a second. The handsome singer managed to become a trending topic yet again thanks to his charismatic visuals. V was dripping in Gucci finesse as ARMY went gaga over Taehyung's formal avatar. Taking to Twitter, TaeTae treated the fandom by sharing several black and white snaps which were clicked on the sets of Dynamite MV. Striking some sexy poses and looking like a million bucks, the Singularity singer is truly bewitching beyond words. The plush chair and high table as props along with the disco club set up was an added touch.

Check out #VCut shared by Taehyung on Twitter below:

Swoon-worthy would be an understatement for King Taehyung!

"Ready? #VCut," Taehyung teased.

Speaking of V's Gucci attire, the expensive outfit adorned by V comprised of an emerald green wool mohair formal suit (USD 1400) paired with matching wool mohair formal pants (USD 1100) and a striped washed-silk tie (USD 220).

Check out BTS' Dynamite MV below:

ALSO READ: Dynamite MV: BTS ARMY hails V's dashing visuals as Perfection; Can't get over his funky attires & deadly smirk

What did you think of BTS' Dynamite MV? Addicted yet?! Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Twitter

