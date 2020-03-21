BTS: V follows the Jungkook fanboy route; jams to Justin Bieber's Intentions while signing albums for fans

V posted on BTS' official Twitter page, a video of himself signing Map of the Soul: 7 albums for his fans while jamming to Justin Bieber's hit single Intentions from his latest album, Changes. Check out Taehyung's adorable video below.

BTS is currently on lockdown, like the rest of the world, self-isolating due to coronavirus scare. April 2020 was going to big for the K-pop band as they were supposed to embark on their Map of the Soul Tour. However, their four scheduled concerts in Seoul were cancelled as a COVID-19 preventive measure. Even their North American and European leg of the tour is in jeopardy as positive cases are rising tremendously, all around the world including the US and the UK.

But leave it to BTS to still make ARMY smile, thanks to social media! Apart from interacting with their diehard fans on Weverse, the Bangtan Boys constantly post photos and videos of themselves to make ARMY happy. This time, it's V's turn as the 24-year-old singer put up a video of himself dressed in his trademark black Celine shirt, signing Map of the Soul: 7 albums while donning face mask as well. However, it was the fact that he was jamming to a Justin Bieber song that caught ARMY's attention. Simply tweeting, "I like this song," we see a casually dressed Taehyung jamming to JB's hit single Intentions from JB's latest album, Changes, which also features Quavo.

Check out BTS member V jamming to Justin Bieber's hit single Intentions from his latest album, Changes, below:

Like we needed another reason to adore TaeTae more!

ALSO READ: PHOTO: BTS member V just posted a shirtless selfie and ARMY is losing their minds

We're glad to see V following Jungkook's route, the latter of whom is a big Justin Bieber fan! Kookie often jokes that his American name would be Justin Seagull while the singer has covered JB's songs on a variety of occasions. Justin has even teased Beliebers and ARMY on a possible collaboration between himself and the 22-year-old singer, especially when he wished him on his birthday in 2019.

Read More