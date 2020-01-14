BTS' V gets emotional over Taal eruption in the Philippines; Taehyung hopes nature doesn't hurt people

BTS singer V expressed his concerns over the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines. Taehyung confessed his heart hurts watching the catastrophe.

He might be busy with his band in the activities leading up to the release of Maps of the Soul: 7, but that hasn't stopped BTS singer V from paying attention to the events taking place in the world. The South Korean artist, who is known for his philanthropy work, expressed his concerns over the recent events in the Philippines. For the unversed, the renowned Taal volcano has erupted in the country, leaving everyone worried. A BTS fan took to the WeVerse and shared photos of the volcano and requested everyone to pray for it.

Taehyung replied to a BTS fandom sharing the pictures and expressed his concerns on the situation. Evidently moved by the situation, Taehyung hoped that nature shouldn't hurt people and prayed for the people in the Philippines' safety. A fan took to Twitter to share his response and the ARMY couldn't stop gushing over the singer. "My heart really hurts these days. I hope no one gets hurt and I hope nature won't hurt any more people. Please, Really," a fan translated V's response.

"taehyung commenting on an army post abt saving philippines that his heart aches for those who are hurting and that he hopes nature won't hurt anyone anymore,, is there any possible way he could get more angelic," a fan wrote. "thank you taehyung for your concern to the Philippines. I wanna cri (sic)," wrote another fan.

Check out the screenshot of his response below:

taehyung really saw that post about what’s happening in the philippines and replied to it. he’s such an angel?? we don’t deserve him omg pic.twitter.com/LN2cFVmYsc — aggie ⁷ (@gukthobi) January 13, 2020

