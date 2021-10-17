BTS V & Jimin's song Friends to FEATURE in the official soundtrack list of Marvel's Eternals?

BTS Army, gather around. We have some news about the boys! One of the boyband's most popular songs, Friends, which has been produced by member Park Jimin and sang as a subunit track by Jimin and V (Kim Taehyung) might be featured as one of the official soundtracks in Marvel's Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek.

It should be noted that nothing has been confirmed yet but as per AllKPop, the information came from a Disney document that hasn't been disclosed to the public yet. However, BTS' favourite people, ARMY have taken to Twitter to celebrate their rumoured achievement with encouraging posts about the two boys, the group and their endearing song Friends. As the rumours have surfaced online, fans even took to trending 'Vmin', and 'Producer JIMIN' on Twitter to celebrate their achievement.

For the unversed, the 95 liners of BTS released this song as a part of the band's Map of the Soul: 7 album which created quite a buzz worldwide! Songs included in the album were Intro: Persona, Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey), Make It Right, Jamais Vu, Dionysus, Interlude: Shadow, Black Swan, Filter, My Time, Louder than bombs, ON, among others.

The lyrics of the song Friends have captured Jimin and V's heartfelt friendship, and how they have been together for a long time, making memories with each other as individuals and as members of BTS. If the rumours are to be believed, it would be interesting to see how the song is used in Eternals, and our personal guess would be to show the friendship between the characters, especially Angelina Jolie's Thena and Don Lee's Gilgamesh.

Check out some tweets from BTS fans and Marvel fans below:

A Chloe Zhao misturou Lizzo, Pink Floyd e BTS!!!



Confira a lista de músicas presentes em #Eternals: pic.twitter.com/z2gI9xZZtQ — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) October 16, 2021

RUMOR • Apparently Friends by BTS will be featured in the official soundtrack for Marvel’s The Eternals directed by Chloe Zhao. — pic.twitter.com/9RmIdTOaLO — army film club (@0613frames) October 16, 2021

[TRENDS]



VMIN was trending in the US as ARMY got excited after rumors of FRIENDS possibly being on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated Marvel movie Eternals.



PRODUCER JIMIN and PROD JIMIN are currently trending. pic.twitter.com/3WhupEh6jr — Jimin Global (@JiminGlobal) October 17, 2021

