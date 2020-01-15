BTS: V & Jungkook aka Taekook blow up ARMY's phones as they exchange adorable texts and Jin got involved

BTS singers V and Jungkook blew up the ARMY's phones with notifications after they had a cute exchange of messages on Weverse. Their interaction led to Jin getting involved.

It was an eventful day for BTS fans. The South Korean group made the headlines for more than one reason. As we know it, they are preparing to drop their new album - Maps of the Soul: 7 - and as part of their comeback album, they announced their Connect BTS show. Just as fans were wrapping their heads around the inspiring movement, BTS singers V and Jungkook decided to blow up the notification bar of the ARMY with their Weverse interaction.

Taehyung and Kookie gave us more reasons to love them and thus resulting in "Taekook" trending on social media. It began when Tae Tae took to Weverse and revealed he had a wine or two with his family. He made the confession when a fan quizzed his appearance on the app at 5 am Korean time. "‘I had a drink with my family," he confessed. Soon enough, Jungkook appeared online and got into a conversation with V. His activity left the phones buzzing. Kookie revealed he has been thinking of "ramen with green onions chopped in it," before confessing "These days I’m always hungry."

The chain of updates resulted in V gifting fans a picture of his dog Yeontan. He revealed his pooch had a new haircut. But that's not all he revealed. The singer had gulped down a glass of red wine. Clearly the Bangtan Boys were in the mood to chill out.

NEVER GOING TO GET OVER DRUNK TAEHYUNG TELLING JUNGKOOK AND SEOKJIN THAT YEONTAN GOT GROOMED IN AEGYO IN WEVERSE pic.twitter.com/VT5cXneUPr — @SEOKJINBIT GOT S WORDED (@jinjinysus) January 15, 2020

Eventually, the two got down to a conversation. As per fan translation, "Should we sing a song?” V asked Jungkook. They exchanged these messages before Kookie dropped the cover of Perhaps That Was Love. In between their messages, Jin called out V and asked him to go to sleep. “Go to sleep, Taehyung-ah, and stop ringing the notifications,” Jin wrote.

The interaction left fans gushing. Check out a few reactions below:

So glad I was able to be apart of this once in a lifetime moment #taekook pic.twitter.com/vo1iXKqwfZ — amelia (@taehyungandkoo) January 14, 2020

if Taekook were drinking from such of glasses I totally understand what just happened on Weverse #taekook pic.twitter.com/AcGRSzAZXD — Rose (@always13jealous) January 14, 2020

What a wonderful day to wake up with this my TAEKOOK heart #taekook pic.twitter.com/zMBuBhJ8Yn — Bdet (@IamBdet) January 14, 2020

Check out the Jungkook's cover of Perhaps That Was Love here: BTS singer Jungkook covers 'Perhaps That Was Love' dedicated to his father and the ARMY is weeping

What did you think of Taekook's exchange? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More