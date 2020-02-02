BTS' V KICKED J Hope during Black Swan live performance on James Corden Show; Did you notice?

BTS singers RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga Jin, and V performed their recently released song, Black Swan, at The Late Late Night Show with James Corden. J-Hope revealed that he was kicked by his bandmate V during the performance.

BTS performed Black Swan for the first time on The Late Late Night Show With James Corden earlier this week. The K-Pop band sent shivers down everyone's spine with their live performance on the Map of the Soul 7 song. While the performance by members RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga Jin, and V instantly became the talk of the town, there was a moment from the dance performance where J-Hope got kicked on his head accidentally. During a recent live stream with V after the performance on the show, J-Hope revealed how he was hit on the head.

A part of the choreography involved the South Korean singers getting down on the floor and kicking their leg in the air. During the performance, our beloved J-Hope was placed between Suga and V. As the band got down on the floor and began the practiced routine and ended up getting kicked on his head courtesy V.

"I was kicked hard in the middle of the stage. I was kicked by the person next to me. If you want the performance carefully I’m kicked once," he said. "I almost fainted,’ the singer added, laughing. Taehyung confessed he "couldn't feel" kicking his bandmate because he was "nervous" about the performance. If you notice closely, the rapper hardly adjusts his head and jumps right back into the performance. Watch the video here:

