BTS: V left in splits after a fan compares background music with mosquito; Taehyung gives a mixtape spoiler

A BTS fan managed to give V stans a moment to cherish this week. The Bangtan Boy, who has been in the news for his Dear Class of 2020 speech, hosted a YouTube Live this week and interacted with the ARMY. Taehyung spoke about almost everything under the sun. From mentioning the Wooga Squad, comprising of TaeTae, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy, to BangBang Con, there were several talking moments from the video. But there was one that stood out.

Taehyung was reading comments and posts on the platform while playing jazz music in the background. As he was scrolling through the comments, he came across a comment where a fan compared his background music in the live with mosquitoes. The fan confessed the music sounded like "a dancing mosquito and fart."

The confession left V in splits. Fighting his laughter, the singer asked fans not to do this to him but he broke into a fit of laughter again as the music continued. A few fans tweeted his adorable reaction. Watch it below:

After ARMYs said the song reminds them of farts and mosquitoes dancing:

He also said he would award someone who will replicate the music using farts. Challenge accepted?

Apart from controlling our hearts from skipping a beat with every glimpse of the handsome singer, Taehyung also gave fans an update on his upcoming mixtape. Tae said there is a song that is far better than 4 o Clock. He added that the new song is similar to the track and it will feature on the mixtape. Taehyung also hinted that the song doesn't revolve around the concept of time but it is similar to 4 o clock.

