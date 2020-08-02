BTS: V makes HISTORY by becoming 1st Korean solo artist to top Japan’s iTunes Top Songs Chart with Sweet Night

BTS singer V is smashing records left, right and center with his Itaewon Class OST Sweet Night. The singer is currently ruling Japan's iTunes Top Songs Chart.

There is no stopping Kim Taehyung this year. The BTS singer has been smashing records after records with Itaewon Class OST Sweet Night for months now. Just when you thought V would be done, he goes on to smash another record and this time in Japan. On August 1, Sweet Night found the top spot of Japan's iTunes Top Songs chart. According to Soompi, it is one of the toughest charts to top with a foreign track without any kind of promotions in Japan.

Starting this month on a high note, TaeTae became the first Korean soloist in history to rule the top spot with a non-Japanese track. If that isn't impressive enough, Sweet Night has topped the iTunes Top Songs charts of 114 countries. This includes eight of the 10 biggest music markets in the world: Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, and Brazil.

Phew! If this isn't impressive, we don't know what is! As per the World Music Awards, V is also the first Asian solo musical artist to hit No.1 spot of all the major iTunes market. If you thought we were done, there s more! Koreaboo also reported that V has ruled charts in Germany with his solo Inner Child. The singer's solo track ranks at number two in the Top Song Chart of the UK. As of August 1, BTS' recently released track Your Eyes Tell and Sweet Night are the only songs by an Asian act to achieve the milestone of an iTunes ‘all-kill’ on the charts!

Congratulations BTS, V and the ARMY!

