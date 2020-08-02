  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: V makes HISTORY by becoming 1st Korean solo artist to top Japan’s iTunes Top Songs Chart with Sweet Night

BTS singer V is smashing records left, right and center with his Itaewon Class OST Sweet Night. The singer is currently ruling Japan's iTunes Top Songs Chart.
34468 reads Mumbai
BTS: V makes HISTORY by becoming 1st Korean solo artist to top Japan’s iTunes Top Songs Chart with Sweet NightBTS: V makes HISTORY by becoming 1st Korean solo artist to top Japan’s iTunes Top Songs Chart with Sweet Night
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is no stopping Kim Taehyung this year. The BTS singer has been smashing records after records with Itaewon Class OST Sweet Night for months now. Just when you thought V would be done, he goes on to smash another record and this time in Japan. On August 1, Sweet Night found the top spot of Japan's iTunes Top Songs chart. According to Soompi, it is one of the toughest charts to top with a foreign track without any kind of promotions in Japan. 

Starting this month on a high note, TaeTae became the first Korean soloist in history to rule the top spot with a non-Japanese track. If that isn't impressive enough, Sweet Night has topped the iTunes Top Songs charts of 114 countries. This includes eight of the 10 biggest music markets in the world: Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. 

Phew! If this isn't impressive, we don't know what is! As per the World Music Awards, V is also the first Asian solo musical artist to hit No.1 spot of all the major iTunes market. If you thought we were done, there s more! Koreaboo also reported that V has ruled charts in Germany with his solo Inner Child. The singer's solo track ranks at number two in the Top Song Chart of the UK. As of August 1, BTS' recently released track Your Eyes Tell and Sweet Night are the only songs by an Asian act to achieve the milestone of an iTunes ‘all-kill’ on the charts!

Congratulations BTS, V and the ARMY! 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: BTS: V shares that he's been taking English online classes; Jungkook REVEALS how he maintains his physique

Credits :SoompiKoreaboo

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement