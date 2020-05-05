BTS: V named Most Handsome Man of 2020; Taehyung BEATS Zayn Malik, Robert Pattinson, Hrithik Roshan for title

BTS member V has been announced as the most handsome man of 2020. He beat Zayn Malik, Robert Pattinson and Hrithik Roshan for the top spot.

Okay, this proves that Taehyung stans aren't the only ones who find the BTS singer handsome. V has been declared as the most handsome man of 2020 in the whole wide world by the YouTube channel "Top 10 World." The South Korean singer, who has proved he's one helluva singer with his songs with the Septem and solo songs, proved he also has a ridiculously charming face. TaeTae was given the title by the YouTube channel that boasts of over 300 thousand subscribers.

The Bangtan Boy was pitted against several international stars. This includes Bollywood actor , Batman actor Robert Pattinson, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans, former One Direction singer aka soon-to-be father Zayn Malik, Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise. While V took the top spot, Zayn followed the singer on the second spot while Twilight star Pattinson wrapped the top three spots.

Check out the video below:

Do you agree or disagree with the list? Let us know in the comments section.

Prior to this, the Sweet Night singer topped the "100 Most Attractive Asian Guys" articulated by Starmometer spot for three consecutive years, from 2018 to this year. In addition to that, the handsome singer also bagged the top spot of "The Best Handsome Face in 2017'' and "The Best Handsome Man in the World in 2018."

On the music front, Taehyung recently revealed he and his band members - RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope - are working on some new music. The Winter Bear crooner also teased one of his songs on a VLive recently. Check it out here: VIDEOS: BTS singer V teases a new song & it's unlike Sweet Night or Winter Bear; Taehyung covers few pop songs

