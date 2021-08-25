BTS' V is once again the 'Most Handsome Man in the World'; BEATS Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson & Hrithik Roshan

As per the website BESTTOPERS, in an unsurprising reveal, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has been declared as No. 1 in the Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World list. While topping the 'Most Handsome' lists has become a part and parcel of TaeTae's life, this time he's beaten dapper heavyweights like Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson and .

When describing V and why the Sweet Night singer topped the list, BESTTOPPERS wrote, "He is the most handsome guy in Korea," before adding, "He looks smart with an adorable smile and personality... V is famous because of his unique voice, visuals, marvellous personality." At No. 2 and No. 3, we have Brad, who recently wrapped up shooting for Bullet Train and has already started production on Babylon, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Sex and the City 2 star Noah Mills. While Robert, who will next be seen in The Batman, took over the No. 4 spot, Internet sensation Omar Borkan Al Gala is at No. 5.

Claiming the No. 6 spot is our very own Hrithik, who will next be seen in Fighter, while beloved Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finds a spot at No. 7. Rounding up the Top 10, we have the evergreen Tom Cruise, who is busy shooting Mission: Impossible 7, as well as cherished superheroes - Captain America and Superman - Chris Evans and Henry Cavill rounding up the Top 10 at No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Check out the Top 10 World's Most Handsome Men in 2021 below:

1. BTS' V

2. Brad Pitt

3. Noah Mills

4. Robert Pattinson

5. Omar Borkan Al Gala

6. Hrithik Roshan

7. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

8. Tom Cruise

9. Chris Evans

10. Henry Cavill

V is indeed taking over the world with his handsome looks and unbelievable talent and we're lucky to be basking in his sunshine glory!

ALSO READ: BTS member V termed 'Visual representative of K pop' by K media for his 15 handsome titles and gifted voice

Who would make it in your 'Most Handsome Men in the World' list? Comment your Top 10 picks as well as your favourite attribute of BTS member V with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.