BTS: V recalls Jimin's moving words post their dumpling fight after which Taehyung vowed to never fight again

BTS’ V recalls Jimin's moving words post their dumpling fight after which Taehyung decided to never fight with him again. Here’s what he had to say.

V of BTS opened up about the infamous ‘dumpling incident’ which was referred to in their hit song ‘Friends’ from their latest album Map of the Soul:7. The boy band mentioned the incident during their recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed that Jimin and V got into an argument over dumplings. Just last month, while hosting a VLive, Jimin explained his side of the story. And now, V detailed the fight and revealed that after that incident, Taehyung and Mochi decided to never fight again.

Just like Jimin explained in the live video, the issue was that Jimin wanted to eat dumplings but once he was done with the dance practice. However, TaeTae wanted to eat first and practice later. This lead to a very serious and heated argument between the two. Speaking about the fight, during the recent episode of TaeTae FM 6.13, V mentioned that because of his hectic schedule, he did not get time to eat and was extremely hungry that day. He asked his manager if he could buy him some dumplings and then showed up for the practice with a bag of dumplings. He had just taken a bite when Jimin asked him to keep the food aside and focus on the practice first.

He said they had a lot of practicing to do and it would be better if he ate later. This turned into an argument and they ended up not talking to each other for two days. V finally asked Jimin out for drinks to talk things out. That’s when Jimin told V that he wanted to be his strength. His words moved V so much that he forgot he was ever mad at him. “How could I be mad at this angel?” he said about his friend. He mentioned that the fight helped him understand Jimin better and now they are closer than ever. After that incident, they never fought again.

Credits :Instagram

