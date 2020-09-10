  1. Home
BTS V Rewind: When Kim Taehyung left ARMY in splits by documenting his hilarious drinking adventure

BTS' Twitter is a treasure we'd like to preserve until the end of time. Today, we are picking out one of our favourite gems of their Twitter thread which features Taehyung getting drunk, a couple of shaky selcas and an adorable good night message.
Veteran members of the ARMY would be aware of exactly what we are going to talk about. But for the baby ARMY members who've just begun learning about BTS, we thought this was one episode you'll might want to hear about. Confession: We laughed our guts out for half-hour straight while revisiting the episode. So, back in 2014, when the members had just kicked off their careers, there was a time when BTS member V got drunk. The singer was finally of the age and he along with the band members ventured out for some drinks. 

What started off as a fun night for the band turned out to be one of the most iconic and hilarious moments in the history of BTS' Twitter. The tweets, posted on September 18, 2014, began with TaeTae asking the fandom if they were awake. He then shared a picture of himself while revealing that they had a delicious meal before they stepped out. He shared pictures from their walks in the street which was followed by an adorable selca with Jungkook in the frame. 

The Winter Bear crooner then announced that he has arrived the destination and posted a photo of the staircase. Then he shared a shaky selca to reveal he's entered his home and hit the bed. The singer then shared a photo of himself in bed, revealing that the photo was taken by RM and Jimin. He then shared a picture of hugging and kissing ChimChim's hip hop monster, ending his adventure. 

Check out the tweets below: 

If this isn't adorable, we don't know what is! These photos also show what a long way Taehyung has come. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

