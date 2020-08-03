  • facebook
BTS: V selected #1 by Cosmopolitan Korea as idol who takes the best photos due to his 'artistic sensibility'

BTS member V beat Red Velvet's Seulgi and BLACKPINK's Jennie to be declared the No. 1 idol who takes the best photos according to Cosmopolitan Korea. Read below to know why Taehyung was chosen for the numero uno spot.
BTS member V is not just a terrific singer and dancer but also indulges in different hobbies. One of them is photography! Over the past few years, BTS' Twitter account has been blessed with some gorgeous photos that have been clicked by Taehyung under the alias Vante. Whether it be capturing the best features of his bandmates like J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook or showing ARMY the different beautiful locales that he's lucky enough to visit, while on tour or on a break, TaeTae's photography skills are indeed breathtaking.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that the Sweet Night singer topped Cosmopolitan Korea's list of idols who take the best photos and deservedly so. V beat the likes of Seulgi from Red Velvet, Jennie from BLACKPINK, Kihyun from Monsta X and Jaemin from NCT Dream. As for why the 24-year-old singer was chosen for the No. 1 spot, Cosmopolitan Korea explained, "V, who was captured often filming the members or fidgeting with the camera since his debut. That artistic sensibility has finally led to an explosion to a level that makes you believe he's a professional photographer."

"Adding 'V' to his favourite photographer's name Ante Badzim, he even has a photographer nickname called 'Vante' and has been uploading separately on SNS (as in #Vante). Though he's only in his 20s, he had the composition that feels the anguish and dreams of a person who walks the journey of life," the introduction continued as translated by ARMY member @thetaeprint.

Check out this 2017 tweet featuring some candid black-and-white J-Hope snaps clicked by V aka Vante below:

Is there anything that V can't do?! If only he could click us like that!

