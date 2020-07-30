BTS: V shares that he's been taking English online classes; Jungkook REVEALS how he maintains his physique

BTS members recently appeared for an interview with Tokopedia and spoke candidly about what they have been up to these days. Jimin was asked how he stays positive all the time while Jungkook shared how he's been working a new song.

BTS definitely has a busy August ahead of them as they're not only releasing an English single which will kickstart their next comeback but the boys have also launched another variety show In the SOOP BTS ver. which will see the members go on a healing trip and enjoy different hobbies. This means that whatever free time the septet gets is extremely precious. In a recent detailed interview with Tokopedia, BTS spoke candidly on what they have been up to these days and much more.

Thanks to the English translation by fellow ARMY member @UKBTSARMATION, when the members were asked what they have been doing lately, Jungkook left the fandom excited as he revealed that he's working on a new song while J-Hope confessed that he's been exercising a lot. Many of them admitted to taking some time to rest and staying home, which Jin disclosed is what he's doing every day. RM quipped that it's what all them are doing nowadays while Seokjin added that he's been sleeping a lot at home doing nothing. Jimin piped in that all the members like staying at home.

When quizzed what it is that they like to do at home, Suga shared that for him, the Daechwita rapper sometimes watches a movie or writes songs as he feels the key to staying at home is not doing much. Since he can't do much at home, he just lies down while Jin added watching TV. When Namjoon was asked how he finds inspiration for BTS' music, the Bangtan leader shyly revealed, "This sounds like an exaggeration, so I'm not sure how to say it but... I just walk around, see how other people live their lives, and read books to get inspiration." In between his quote, the host quipped, "RM, it's okay to brag," which impressed ARMY.

Jimin was told the famous saying in Indonesia which is "once you Jimin in, you can't Jimin out." This means that whenever we all feel stressed out and tired we go to BTS and Jimin to give us positive energy. When asked how he stays positive all the time, ChimChim confessed that he's not the type of person who stays positive all the time but things aren't so great nowadays with the pandemic. Hence, the small things that one thought were given, start to feel so precious to you and Baby Mochi is definitely thankful for those things which give him positive energy.

When V was quizzed about his new hobbies, the Sweet Night singer disclosed that he's been taking English online lectures which got a massive reaction out of his bandmates. Elaborating further, Taehyung shared that he has registered for an online course and received the books for it. Hence, he's trying to take them for an hour a day. When asked if he is trying to study regularly, Taehyung confessed that it isn't regularly as it's only been two days. Jin and Yoongi hyped their maknae up by stating it sounds regular enough.

When it was Jungkook's turn, the topic turned to exercise which he partook in a day before the interview as well. Asking for tips on how to maintain one's physique especially during the pandemic, Kookie revealed, "Most people don't have the equipment to work out a home. I do have some equipment, but I prefer routines without equipment. I think it's important to work out regularly... I think doing simple routines like push-ups, sit-ups, or squats regularly can help you maintain a healthy body." To this Hobi added that Jungkook doesn't care about where he works out. Namjoon quipped to everyone that we start working out from today to which Jin joked back that it's half done.

Speaking of Seokjin, the eldest member of BTS was asked his favourite menu that is easy to cook at home as well as his secret recipe for it. The Moon singer revealed that it was seafood ramen with king crabs as you also get shrimps for free when you buy the latter. Hence, he adds clams, shrimp, and a couple of legs of king crabs in the ramen which is very flavourful and amazing. V gushed that the seafood ramen sounds delicious to which Kookie shared that seafood gets delivered very easily nowadays. J-Hope earlier quipped that his hyung could be overexaggerating.

