BTS: V to sing OST for good friend Park Seo Joon's popular drama Itaewon Class; DEETS INSIDE

In some good news for V fans, Taehyung will be singing the OST for good friend Park Seo-joon's popular drama, Itaewon Class. V and Park are a part of the Wooga Squad which also includes Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung-sik and PeakBoy.

BTS has taken over South Korea by taking part in the music shows, where their title song for Map of the Soul: 7, titled ON is dominating with five impressive wins already. The septet will soon be embarking on a world tour, amidst cancelling concerts in Korea due to the Coronavirus outbreak, with the country being one of the most affected. In between Map of the Soul: 7, the members will also be focused on their solo projects with V already working on a song for a K-drama.

That's right! according to Soompi, V will be singing the OST for Itaewon Class, which stars his good friend Park Seo-joon. The news was confirmed by Taehyung himself during a V Live session with RM where he confessed that he wrote three songs with one releasing very soon, which is the Itaewon Class OST. V fans will already know that V shares a close bond with Park, as they are a part of the Wooga Squad, which also includes Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung-sik and PeakBoy.

Check out V vacationing with the Wooga Squad in August 2019 below:

Are you excited to hear crooning for Itaewon Class' OST, which will also be the 24-year-old singer's first solo track for a K-drama soundtrack? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

V became friends with Park when the two starred in the 2016 drama Hwarang, which also marked Tae's acting debut. Moreover, V sang It's Definitely You with BTS bandmate Jin for Hwarang's OST.

