  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: V to sing OST for good friend Park Seo Joon's popular drama Itaewon Class; DEETS INSIDE

In some good news for V fans, Taehyung will be singing the OST for good friend Park Seo-joon's popular drama, Itaewon Class. V and Park are a part of the Wooga Squad which also includes Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung-sik and PeakBoy.
4996 reads Mumbai
V and Park Seo-joon met on the sets of Hwarang and struck a close friendship.V and Park Seo-joon met on the sets of Hwarang and struck a close friendship.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS has taken over South Korea by taking part in the music shows, where their title song for Map of the Soul: 7, titled ON is dominating with five impressive wins already. The septet will soon be embarking on a world tour, amidst cancelling concerts in Korea due to the Coronavirus outbreak, with the country being one of the most affected. In between Map of the Soul: 7, the members will also be focused on their solo projects with V already working on a song for a K-drama.

That's right! according to Soompi, V will be singing the OST for Itaewon Class, which stars his good friend Park Seo-joon. The news was confirmed by Taehyung himself during a V Live session with RM where he confessed that he wrote three songs with one releasing very soon, which is the Itaewon Class OST. V fans will already know that V shares a close bond with Park, as they are a part of the Wooga Squad, which also includes Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung-sik and PeakBoy.

Check out V vacationing with the Wooga Squad in August 2019 below:

Are you excited to hear crooning for Itaewon Class' OST, which will also be the 24-year-old singer's first solo track for a K-drama soundtrack? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS singer V pops a button during SBS’s Inkigayo performance and it will leave you breathless; Watch VIDEO

V became friends with Park when the two starred in the 2016 drama Hwarang, which also marked Tae's acting debut. Moreover, V sang It's Definitely You with BTS bandmate Jin for Hwarang's OST.

Credits :Soompi,Getty Images

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement