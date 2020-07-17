BTS: V spends Friday in bed with his dog while sharing a cute video of Jimin; Taehyung & Jin takeover Weverse

After Park Seo Joon, BTS' V floods our social media with photos of his pooch. Apart from the new photos, Taehyung also shared an adorable video of Jimin.

First Park Seo Joon blessed our timeline with an adorable video of his dog Simba. Now, his fellow Wooga Squad member aka BTS singer V dropped a few heartwarming photos featuring his pooch Yeontan on Weverse. The Sweet Night crooner's photos revealed he was spending his Friday evening unwinding with his pooch on the bed. The black and tan Pomeranian sat comfortably in Taehyung's arms while TaeTae laid down and relaxed with his mother by his side at his home.

The singer sported a black tee with a pair of shorts as he spent quality time with his loved ones. Taehyung shared the photos with the caption, "kim yeon tan" adding a sleeping emoji beside it. As soon as he shared the photos, an ARMY member asked him who clicked the photo. "Kekekeke by the way who did take this? did you take it by yourself with timer setting?" the member quizzed. Taehyung revealed his mother was behind the lenses.

It seems like Taehyung had plans of flooding our timeline with the photos but he did not want to do it alone. BTS member Jin took to Weverse and revealed Taehyung had asked him to login into the platform. "Taehyung told me to come to Weverse so I came. But Taehyung himself hasn’t come," he said, as translated by ARMY member Soo Choi. "I'm gonna receive questions until Taehyung comes," Seokjin added.

Taehyung then informed the Moon singer and the ARMY that he was uploading a video of Jimin. In the video, ChimChim was seen goofing around with an oversized balloon on the sets. As he tries to place the prop on his finger for a picture, it bounces off Mochi's head and leaves everyone in splits.

Check out the hilariously adorable video below:

What did you think of the video and photos? You can gush about them in the comments below!

Credits :Weverse

Share your comment ×